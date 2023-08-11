You are state Sen. Paul Bettencourt of Houston, the author of the new property tax law in Texas — an almost unimaginable $18 billion that will be returned to taxpayers.
“A huge deal,” you call it. “The biggest state tax cut in America’s history.”
You’re bursting with Republican pride over this, and rightfully so. It’s the biggest accomplishment of your career.
But you have a public relations problem. Most Texans don’t understand how it will affect them.
Quite a challenge for you to get the word out. How much will we save? When do the savings go into effect? Will seniors and disabled persons who already have their school taxes frozen save money under the new law?
You tell anyone who will listen that the property tax cuts take effect this year. Bills due Jan. 31 will, unlike electricity bills, drop dramatically. For many owners, the savings will be $1,000 and possibly a lot more depending on factors. That’s not chump change.
“This truly is a blockbuster,” you say. “I mean people are going to be astonished when they get their tax bills and they’re down. School taxes are going to go down all over the state.”
Texans will be asked to approve your creation in the Nov. 7 election.
Dan Patrick’s cheap shot
Getting to this point was a miracle. The Texas House and Senate had two very different tax plans and for months couldn’t agree. The debate even extended into two annoying and unnecessary special sessions.
It got so nasty that your boss, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who runs the Senate, mocked fellow Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan as “California Dade.” He wanted to compare the House plan to California’s tax issues.
The speaker’s response averted a breakdown. He tweeted a graphic of himself holding a surfboard. He showed he could laugh.
Senator, you plowed ahead, trying to negotiate with House leaders, but it wasn’t going well. At first, for at least six weeks, the House’s original negotiator, state Rep. Morgan Meyer, a University Park Republican, wouldn’t meet with you.
It was only when Rep. Will Metcalf of Conroe stepped in that you felt you had a true negotiating partner. It didn’t hurt when you realized that you and Metcalf are distant cousins.
Democratic support
I love the way you carried your complex plan on a giant sheet of paper covered with scribble that matches the complexity of the proposed tax law changes. “It showed the possibilities,” you explained.
It appeared that the Senate won more in negotiations than the House. Congrats on that.
When I asked state Sen. Royce West, a Dallas Democrat, why he and all other Senate Democrats supported the Republican plan from Day One, he answered succinctly: “Democrats are property owners also.”
You appeared by video at West’s town hall meeting in a room filled with Democrats. When you explained how much owners will save, you say, “They were all in.”
Bipartisanship at its best. West explained, “We’re blessed to have a robust economy in the state of Texas. Money not needed for government services should go back to property owners.”
Seniors and disabled
Several seniors contacted The Watchdog, worried they will not benefit because their school taxes are already frozen.
Everybody who has a homestead exemption will see their taxable value deducted with a greater exemption — increased now from $40,000 to $100,000. A house with a taxable value of $300,000 will be valued for school taxes at $200,000.
For seniors and disabled persons, frozen school taxes will be lowered and then frozen again. These folks will get an extra $10,000 discount, making their exemption $110,000.
School tax bills, which comprise more than half of a tax bill, will drop in the vicinity of 40%, you predict.
“The over 65s have nothing to worry about,” you emphasize. “Frozen tax bills will be recalculated to account for the increase in the homestead exemption.” For them, this means that future frozen rates will unfreeze, drop and then freeze again.
Best part? This is retroactive to the current tax year.
Complaints to Gov. Abbott
A low point for you, senator, came when during the stalemate, Gov. Greg Abbott threw a hissy fit and vetoed 77 bills this year, many with notes saying, “That bill is nowhere near as important as the property tax bill.”
You called the governor to complain that your bill drafted at the request of the Dallas district attorney’s office was vetoed. The bill would make tampering with a gas pump a third-degree felony.
“You vetoed good government bills!” you scolded the governor.
“That bill is nowhere near as important as the property tax bill,” the governor insisted.
“Yes, governor, but that doesn’t mean it should be vetoed,” you said.
Changes in property tax law
Agreements were made at smaller negotiating sessions in Patrick’s office with Patrick, Phelan, you, your distant cousin and one or two others.
Once an overall bill agreement was reached, you say that every day or so you or Metcalf would add a new line.
You agreed to a House proposal to create a three-year pilot program to give commercial and other non-homestead properties a 20% cap on annual increases.
You also inserted one of your pet ideas. Starting next year, voters in counties with more than 75,000 residents will elect during regular May elections three citizen members to an appraisal district’s board of directors.
The board hires a chief appraiser, sets the budget and establishes policy. Under the new law, the board, rather than a judge, will appoint hearing officers for property value protests.
You contend that these elected citizen members added to the board will keep appraisal districts fair and honest. For the first time, this will allow real participation in appraisal districts by outsiders.
“They’ll be campaigning on listening to taxpayers,” you explain. “That’s the No. 1 job. That’s what we’ve been missing.”
You add, “We’ve got people living paycheck to paycheck, regardless of what size home they have. And people need help. That’s the moral component of all this.”
Property tax savings?
Every property owner wants to know how much they’ll save in property tax this year, but it’s too early to tell. The reason is because the next step is what’s important now.
Every taxing entity from school boards to city councils, county commissioners courts, and college and hospital districts must set their tax rates in the coming weeks.
Senator, you hope Texans go protest at their taxing entities to keep the rates down.
You call this the Texas two-step: First, you protest to get your taxable value lowered, and then in the second step, you let your elected officials know in the coming months that they better not raise your tax rates too much and ruin these savings.
Tax bills showing the new savings should arrive in the mail by October or November. That’s when folks can compare last year’s bill to this year’s.
You are state Sen. Paul Bettencourt of Houston, the author of the new landmark property tax law in Texas. You did what few can do.
As you say, “I probably won’t ever get the chance to give out $18 billion in property tax reduction again in my lifetime.”
