My local police department called me this week and asked if I would come in and provide them with a set of my full fingerprints. No, it’s not what you think.
I’m not in trouble. I’m not a suspect in a crime. Here, I was a victim.
But being The Watchdog, I’m not your ordinary crime victim. The crooks left behind their fingerprints, and I was lucky enough to notice, preserve them and hand them over to the police.
They needed my prints to eliminate them from the evidence.
CSI: Watchdog!
Middle of the night visit
This started with an empty energy drink can that I found in my backyard. I didn’t know who it belonged to or how it got there.
I asked various people who’d been in my yard, but none of them claimed the energy drink.
Then my wife, Karen, saw on our neighborhood Facebook page that several neighbors on our street had their pool cleaners stolen in the middle of the night.
My cleaner (his nickname is Finn) was still outside. But Finn was running even though nobody turned him on. Then Finn shut down for good.
As part of their neighborhood tour, the “Backyard Bandits” had entered my yard and tried to steal Finn. They pulled him out of the water and broke the power cord. They left him busted.
A silhouette of one of the bandits showed up on my backyard camera, but it wasn’t good enough to make an identification.
The time of his visit was 3:47 a.m.
I took the energy drink can, which I had saved, and put it in a plastic bag. I also found a second empty energy drink can on my outdoor work bench. Using a pencil to lift it so I wouldn’t smear any fingerprints, I bagged it up.
I delivered both to a Keller police detective assigned to catch the Backyard Bandits.
That’s why they called me in for fingerprints. They want to eliminate mine from the cans.
No more innocence
For me, this marks the end of my Texas age of innocence. Before moving here, I lived in crime-ridden cities.
I grew up in a household that had three, count ’em, three deadbolt locks on the apartment door. Our kitchen window was bolted shut and protected with bars because burglars in our apartment building would climb out a fire escape window and slip in through a kitchen window.
Before I arrived in Texas, my car was stolen. A man whom a newspaper headline called “the Chestnut Hill bandit” mugged me in front of my house.
Once here, my quiet neighborhood provided me with a shield of safety. I locked my doors and windows but not my backyard gate. I reveled in my newfound feeling of safety. Almost 30 years here without a problem. I was grateful.
Lock the gate? Not much to steal in my backyard.
Sure, there’s an $800 pool vacuum. But who steals pool vacuums?
‘Baffling’
It’s a thing. In my city of Keller this summer, there were 13 reported thefts of pool cleaners, most of them on my street.
The bandits didn’t hit our street and go away. They came back a second night and hit yards again.
One neighbor was hit twice. Their cleaner was stolen, then replaced, then the new one was stolen again a few nights later.
“It’s been baffling,” says Judy Miller, office manager for nearby Klapprodt Pools. “It’s very easy. You just go in the yard, disconnect it from the pool and walk out with it. You don’t need to do much.”
Security upgrade
I spent a week working on security. My backyard now has a nickname — “Lights, camera, action!” I’ve studied all manner of gate locks at hardware stores and now have four of them.
Locking down Finn’s replacement was a challenge because the device isn’t built to prevent theft. There’s no place to tie it down. So I created a mishmash of plastic ties and bicycle locks like something Kevin would have created in the movie Home Alone.
That movie was my inspiration. I smeared Vaseline along the top of the metal gates, so if they come back and hop the fence, they’ll have an “oh darn” moment.
Only problem is I kept forgetting and getting greasy stuff on my hands and sleeves.
At night, I’d lay in bed unable to sleep and fantasize about catching them. When my new motion detector lights come on outside, I sometimes jump out of bed and check my new camera. Is it a rodent or a bandit? And is there a difference?
An arrest
The other night around 3:30 a.m., Southlake police Officer R. Sewell stopped a Nissan Sentra with expired paper tags.
As Southlake police/fire spokesman Brad Uptmore told me and also explained on Twitter, Sewell talked to the “super nervous” driver, whose hands were shaking.
The officer found two wet pool cleaners in the back seat. The driver explained that he picked them up for repairs. He said he worked for a pool company but kept changing his story.
“When he was searched, his shoes and pants were soaking wet, but not his shirt,” Uptmore said. The driver explained that he was hanging out in a wet field.
Say what?
The officer checked the trunk and found three more cleaners and recent pawn shop receipts.
The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Arlington.
Great police work. One traffic stop. Five pool cleaners.
Later that day when police from neighboring Keller tried to interview him, the Arlington man, 31, asked for a lawyer.
Keller police say they have a warrant out for a different man suspected of stealing pool equipment.
I bet he likes energy drinks.
Police should ‘overcommunicate’
My take on this is that police should inform us about emerging criminal patterns so we can prepare. Why should we have to put the puzzle pieces together via Facebook?
In neighboring Southlake, where there have been eight thefts this summer, Uptmore launched two warnings on social media.
“My goal is to overcommunicate,” he said.
“Last time it was catalytic converters,” he said. “Now it’s pool cleaners. Next it will be something else that you own that has value.”
Keller Police Chief Brad Fortune said: “Thirteen pool cleaner theft offenses over the course of a few months didn’t indicate a spike in crime trends for thefts overall.
“However, in speaking more with some of our neighboring agencies, this appears to be a new and specific trend. … I agree that warrants some additional community engagement.”
More Vaseline
My next project is to paint Finn’s replacement so it’s easily identifiable. Maybe I’ll use “CSI: Watchdog.”
Finn’s replacement doesn’t have a name yet. “Officer Sewell” is the leading candidate.
I’ll put more Vaseline on the gates because the rains washed it away. I’ll also try to remember it’s there.
Meanwhile, as my fingerprints are checked against the two cans, I await my first invitation to appear on somebody’s true-crime podcast.