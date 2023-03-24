Home Title Lock

Should you pay $20 a month for a company to monitor land records to prevent title fraud? Or should you get a similar service for free? Watchdog Dave Lieber shows you how to do the latter. Shown here is an alert that Home Title Lock uses when someone tries to pull a fast one.

 Courtesy image/Home Title Lock

Four days after I criticized Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for not doing enough to fight on behalf of consumers, he did something on behalf of consumers. This is commendable and beneficial for all of us.

He notified the public that he is investigating Home Title Lock for overpromising its protection services. Paxton’s office said in a news release that the company appeared to target the elderly.

