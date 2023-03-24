Four days after I criticized Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for not doing enough to fight on behalf of consumers, he did something on behalf of consumers. This is commendable and beneficial for all of us.
He notified the public that he is investigating Home Title Lock for overpromising its protection services. Paxton’s office said in a news release that the company appeared to target the elderly.
Home Title Lock offers a $20-a-month service that monitors whether anyone is trying to take your property away from you by fraudulently placing their name on deeds, liens and the title of your house.
The Watchdog wants you to know you don’t have to pay for this service. I’ll show you how to sign up for free through your home county.
Home Title Lock spokeswoman Carissa Buckley doesn’t deny that the company aims to sign up the elderly.
“It’s important to note the older population is more likely to be targeted [by criminals] as they have significant equity in their homes and may be more prone to becoming a victim,” she said.
The company sells to all U.S. homeowners, she says, not just the elderly.
Concern about property fraud
Michael Garner of Richardson told me how junk mail comes to his house with someone else’s name. He fears it’s a setup.
“I have this nagging concern that someone is playing the long game and that, somehow, this person could make some future claim against our property. Do you think we should be concerned about this individual being identified as a resident? Have you seen cases where something like this is used for property and identity theft?”
Answers: yes and yes. Should you be concerned? Yes. I once wrote about a Tarrant County man who stole 170 property parcels before he went to prison.
Free for you
Under the free system set up in many larger counties, it’s the county clerks who pick up the charge of about $3,800 a year for the private company monitoring land records. I don’t know of any counties that pass the charge on to consumers.
This service is open to residential owners, businesses, people with second homes and owners of rental properties.
Dallas County Clerk John F. Warren says it’s a challenge to get owners to sign up for this free service. He said his goal is to help people subscribe for free before they become a victim.
I know the system works. Whenever there was a change on my property, I’ve received an alert. The first happened when I refinanced. The second happened when I sold my house and bought a new one.
Dallas County
County Clerk Warren’s stats show the challenge. Only 1% of all property owners have signed up for the free service.
Flyers go out with the semiannual tax notices, but he says it’s apparent most of the 668,000 property owners don’t read them.
Collin County
It’s the same in Collin County where County Clerk Stacy Kemp’s office reports only 3.5% have signed up.
Denton County
Denton County Clerk Juli Luke says a new state law allows larger counties to ask for a photo ID card when someone files paperwork at the county clerk’s office. That makes it harder for thieves, she says.
But it’s not enough protection. “We’ve had a little bit of fraudulent titles recorded,” she said.
Sign up at denton.tx.publicsearch.us/property-alert.
Tarrant County
With 114,000 subscribers, Tarrant has the most subscribers in North Texas. That’s because Tarrant was one of the state’s first counties to offer this service in 2009.
Tarrant County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson told me: “Property fraud is prevalent in a lot of land offices and tends to go in cycles. My office is no exception. Property Fraud Alert has been an effective tool to help combat property fraud.”
She said she knew of no active title fraud cases in the county now.
Rockwall County
Rockwall County Clerk Jennifer Fogg offers the service free on her county’s website. You get a phone call or email when a document is recorded in the county with your name. You can sign up three names per phone number or four names for each email address you use.
Home Title Lock’s extra work
One difference between the counties’ free services and Home Title Lock is that the company offers “a team of experts” who work with victims to restore the title to their name.
Counties only issue alerts, but don’t help in the cleanup. You can do that yourself:
You can avoid hiring a lawyer
If you’re a victim, you don’t need a lawyer to get the property back in your name, Warren says. He created a form that a victim can file with their district clerk’s office.
Once a judge examines the fraudulent paperwork, a certified record is filed with the county clerk’s office. That nullifies the fraudulent actions, he said.
Ways to steal property
A thief can record their name on your property documents and then take out loans against your home. You could be stuck paying them off.
A thief can file a fake quitclaim deed and deed of transfer, along with a fake notary seal. That’s how a property’s ownership is changed.
A thief can also place a fake mechanic’s lien on a property that isn’t discovered until the property is up for sale. For the sale to go through the buyer and seller must agree to pay off the fraudulent lien.
As a selling point, Home Title Lock warns that this kind of fraud loss is not covered by your bank, legal trust or homeowners’ insurance.
Watchdog recommendation: If you own property, sign up for the fraud alerts with your county clerk’s office. The government does something to protect you and doesn’t make you pay. Take advantage of it. This is a rarity.
