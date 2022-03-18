I like 50 stars on the American flag, one for each state. I like that there are 100 senators, a nice round number representing two from each state. I’m not a big fan of 49.
But 49 would be the number of states left after Texas seceded from these United States and became — under the plan called TEXIT — the Republic of Texas (once again).
Under usual circumstances, secession would not be mainstream enough to address. But something happened before the March 1 primary that gives me pause.
Daniel Miller, president of the Texas Nationalist Movement, says his group sent its “TexasFirst” survey to every candidate running for office.
When I flipped through those who took the pledge to support a statewide vote on whether to break away from the Union, I saw something in the nearly 100 pledged candidates worthy of alert.
The candidates represent a cross-section of Texas — young and old, white, Black, Hispanic, male and female.
The endorsee list included candidates for all statewide offices and, locally, state representative (including a few incumbents), state senator, district judge, county judge, county commissioner, State Board of Education, district clerk, justice of the peace, constable, county tax assessor and precinct chairs.
I was alerted to the list by reader James K. Campbell of Garland, who wrote me: “Dave, are you aware that David Schenck has signed the TexasFirst pledge, promising to vote at any opportunity to secede from the Union?”
I had profiled Justice Schenck in his race against an appointee of Gov. Greg Abbott’s. Schenck lost.
When I later asked Schenck about the pledge, he said, “Simple answer. That’s a mistake. I’m one guy working on an iPhone, traveling the state. I just didn’t have the time or resources to avoid a mistake like that, and I’m sorry about it.”
He said he misread the pledge’s intent and has since called and asked to be taken off the list.
Movement leader Miller responded, “I see few things scarier than a judge who supposedly signed something that he didn’t read.”
Miller, of Nederland, ran second to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in the recent GOP primary, but he was 1.3 million votes behind.
Miller’s book, TEXIT: Why and How Texas Will Leave the Union, tries to answer a question of mine. Would the U.S. go to war to stop our departure?
His book answers: “It’s just too impractical.”
Miller tells me, “The good news is when I woke up this morning it was 2022 and not 1861. We’re living in the 21st century, not the 19th century.”
Can Texas secede?
Article 1, Section 2 of the Texas Constitution says that Texans have the right to “alter, reform or abolish their government.”
But a U.S. Supreme Court case from long ago determined that states did not have the right to leave. But if Texas were leaving, a U.S. court ruling might not matter.
Who signed the TexasFirst pledge? Every candidate for state agriculture commissioner, including incumbent Sid Miller, signed. Five of seven Republican candidates for governor signed — but not Gov. Greg Abbott.
Billy Graff, who lost his race for Montgomery County judge, told me a statewide vote would show if this “is a lot of talk in an echo chamber, or is it a groundswell of people who are tired of the typical bureaucratic way of doing business in Texas?”
In his county, he said there seems to be a “pretty good appetite for the conversation. ... It’s time to shake the trees and let them know we’re in charge.”
Weston Martinez of San Antonio, who ran sixth out of eight candidates for state land commissioner, told me the move wouldn’t hurt the Texas economy. “The United States needs our oil more than it needs Russian oil.”
“We’ve got a federal government that is failing around the world, and the need for Texas to be stronger in every aspect is more necessary than it ever was.”
Todd Bullis of Denton County, who ran last of six candidates for the Republican slot in the lieutenant governor’s race, said he favored a vote on secession because it could lead to a “Biblical world view” in which government would align with God.
He said of his opponent, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: “He’s a liberal moderate at best. He’s deep state establishment.”
Secession bill died in 2021
The movement is not new. Historians can trace a Texas secession movement all the way back to the post-Civil War era.
Last year, state Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, introduced a bill that would have put this question on the ballot: “Should the legislature of the state of Texas submit a plan for leaving the United States of America?”
His bill attracted publicity, but it went nowhere.
Some Nationalist candidates face runoffs in their races. For most races, though, the pledge was not a leading campaign issue.
One exception was in Denton County, where state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, beat his opponent, Andy Hopper, who took the pledge. Stucky’s margin of victory in the GOP primary was less than 100 votes, and Hopper has asked for a recount.
Stucky, who declined to talk to me, put out a mailer that stated Hopper wants to “sever ties between Texas and America.”
It added: “Can you imagine needing a passport to visit Oklahoma or Louisiana or Disney World? Andy Hopper pledged to remove Texas from America.”
Hopper supporters rushed to his defense and decried “Lying Lynn.” Not exactly original.
When I returned to reader James Campbell, who first alerted me to the pledge list, I told him what I’d learned.
His response: “It’s kind of chilling, isn’t it?”
It is.