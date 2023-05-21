Watchdog 10th anniversary

On his 10th anniversary, Watchdog Dave Lieber recalls going one-on-one with AT&T’s top guy, fighting DPS and the (p)UC.

 Art by Michael Hogue/The Dallas Morning News

The first Watchdog report I told in this space in May 2013 was how long visits to the driver’s license bureau could last. Not much has changed in that regard.

That was the first of about 1,000 Watchdog columns in The Dallas Morning News. A thousand opportunities for you to join my Watchdog Nation consumer rights movement and see how easy it can often be to stand up for your rights.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
0