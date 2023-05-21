The first Watchdog report I told in this space in May 2013 was how long visits to the driver’s license bureau could last. Not much has changed in that regard.
That was the first of about 1,000 Watchdog columns in The Dallas Morning News. A thousand opportunities for you to join my Watchdog Nation consumer rights movement and see how easy it can often be to stand up for your rights.
Looking at these first two paragraphs, this sounds like a farewell column. But this is the opposite. It’s my 10th birthday at The News, and I want to celebrate by sharing 10 of my favorite Watchdog stories. How many do you remember?
1. One-on-one with AT&T’s chief executive
When Randall Stephenson, numero uno at AT&T, invited me to his office to show me how much he cared about providing good customer service, I was certain there’d be a phalanx of senior vice presidents surrounding him. But when I got there, it was him and me.
We had different agendas. On his computer, he showed me how he measured metrics to show good service. When my turn came, I told him I brought him something — a red loose-leaf binder called “The Last 100 Days.” Inside were copies of 119 complaints I had received in the past 100 days.
I told him I got more complaints about his company than all other companies combined.
“Make it stop,” I begged him.
I told him I didn’t know where to send them.
“Why don’t you just start forwarding them to me?” he replied. He gave me his personal cellphone number.
Every month, for years until he retired in 2020, I emailed him a monthly complaint memo. He and I never spoke again. And I didn’t put his phone number in my contacts. Why? I was afraid if I did, I might accidentally butt-dial one of the most powerful men in the world.
2. N95 masks
It was early in COVID-19, and you couldn’t buy the best face masks, the N95, because so many fakes had flooded the market that no ads were running. I found two guys who started United States Mask Co. in Fort Worth. They were sitting on about 250,000 N95 masks. But they had no way to reach an audience.
Three days after my story appeared, they sold a quarter-million masks across the nation. They hired more employees and went on a 24/7 work schedule to keep up with the demand.
That story makes the list because I like to think it kept many people from getting sick.
3. Texas DPS took my fingerprints
When the woman at the driver’s license bureau took all 10 of my fingerprints, I knew something wasn’t right. It was supposed to be a thumbprint only.
Outside in the parking lot, sitting in my Watchdogmobile, I checked the internet on my phone. I verified that state law did not call for full fingerprinting.
I learned this operation was set up by Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw.
He’s a former FBI man with time spent leading a counterterrorism unit. It all made sense why he wanted as much personal information as possible. State lawmakers forced him to return to a thumbprint only. That was nine years ago, and as you know, McCraw still holds the job.
4. Property tax campaign
I’ll never forget the night I learned in real time how the state appraisal/property tax system is horribly unfair. I was on my computer and the appraisal district protest page asked me to type in what I thought my house was worth.
I made up a number, really low, pushed a button and — voila! It was accepted.
How unfair, I thought, that I did this and most of my neighbors likely didn’t know about this. I’d pay less in taxes compared to many of them.
That’s why I launched a campaign with its own flag carrying the slogan “Everybody File a Protest.”
I’ve convinced thousands to protest to lower their taxable value and save money.
5. Fighting the (p)ublic Utility Commission
From readers’ letters, I quickly saw that the electricity system was a horrible mess. The Public Utility Commission appeared to be the reason why. The see-no-evil mind-set frustrated thousands of Texans.
Six years ago, I announced that I was taking the “P” away because the (p)UC doesn’t care about the public. The UC could earn it back. But not yet.
I still have the P.
6. Watchdog Hall of Fame
In 2015, I launched The Watchdog Hall of Fame as a way to honor Texans who go above and beyond trying to solve important consumer issues. But I ran into a couple of problems.
The first is that the talent pool is scarce. There aren’t a lot of people fighting for you and me. That’s why we must learn how to protect ourselves as citizens of Watchdog Nation.
The second problem is I’ve had to rescind the original award to two politicians — a former U.S. representative and a state senator — each of whom got caught up in sex scandals.
Say what you want about my Hall of Fame, but there’s no room in it for shamelessness.
7. Failure to get a roofer’s licensing law
This was a pet cause because it was a pet cause for many of you. But I’ve given up fighting for the time being after I was told by a friend of Gov. Greg Abbott that Abbott would never push such a bill and would never sign a roofers’ license into law.
My own experience with a Texas roofer (he filed bankruptcy and ended up in jail) provided me with the initial consumer-beware lessons I would call upon when I created Watchdog Nation.
8. Pregnant mom in HOV lane
I admire people who exhibit the Watchdog Nation attributes of courage and preparation. When Brandy Bottone of Richardson was given a traffic ticket for only one passenger in a high-occupancy vehicle lane, she told the officer she was pregnant and the fetus inside her counted as a second passenger.
After all, the Texas Legislature had just declared that a fetus is a person. It didn’t work. She got the ticket, but it was later dismissed. Her protest led to a nationwide debate on the subject.
9. It’s all about helping people.
I remember that at the start of that day in 2018, waitress Christal Scott was in a foul mood. She had won her small claims court lawsuit against a used-car dealer. But the dealer refused to pay. She had no transportation.
I wrote about her dilemma, her bravery and her struggles. Several people sent in contributions.
She had no idea about what was going to happen. Ewing Buick-GMC of Plano set her up with a 2012 Honda Accord. General manager Jeff Gaden said he appreciated her efforts in small claims court to keep the car market honest.
Her foul mood was gone. She cried tears of joy.
10. Hero and his wife in JFK assassination.
All Marie Tippit wanted was to be buried beside her late husband, Dallas police Officer J.D. Tippit, who was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald in Oak Cliff minutes before he was captured.
I met Ms. Tippit and studied her story. A photo of her crying at her husband’s 1963 funeral broke my heart. But the cemetery officials said her wish could not be granted.
After The Watchdog made a few phone calls, the cemetery folks changed their decision.
“J.D. was the love of my life,” she told me. “I’m overjoyed.”
She died in 2021 at the age of 92.
She’s buried beside the love of her life for all eternity.
It’s a happy 10th birthday, and I celebrate it with all the members of Watchdog Nation who continue to fight for our rights.
