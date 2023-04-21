There are several things you can count on with your monthly Atmos Energy gas bill.
Your bill total might be so low for several months because a meter reader never dropped by, and then — WHAM! — you get a super large makeup bill.
Plus, the combination of trying to understand your gas bill and then paying it is enough to make you weep.
I haven’t shared the love with Atmos lately. I believe the company can do a far better job explaining its mysterious billing tactics. It seems as if Atmos, which was scheduled to receive $2 billion from bond sales approved by state leaders, is purposely keeping a low profile.
But I have to give the natural gas distribution company credit for trying something new.
Your April gas bill should have arrived in your email inbox.
The almost 2-minute video isn’t going to win any MTV awards, but it does accomplish several things.
First is, your name is in the video. “HELLO DAVID!” It shouted at me. Either everyone who buys Atmos gas is named David or they personalized the video. That got my attention. Very cool.
In between scenes of a shaggy dog, some people barbecuing and others doing laundry — generally doing more fun stuff than paying your gas bill — the video also shows you: how much you paid, how much you owe, and a month-by-month comparison of the price of natural gas.
All of this is embedded into the video.
Atmos spokesperson Tim M. Enstice tells The Watchdog the video bills are designed to help customers understand their bills and factors that cause their bills to fluctuate. The bills also include energy information and safety tips.
Bernie Madoff of North Texas complains
Citizens of my Watchdog Nation know that The Watchdog has spent several years examining the unique business traits of William Neil “Doc” Gallagher, now sentenced to prison for his part in a multimillion-dollar investment scam.
In this space, because more than 100 victims lost millions, I’ve referred to him as “the Bernie Madoff of North Texas.”
Turns out Gallagher doesn’t like my nickname for him.
In a Bloomberg News story — “The Texas Preacher’s $24 million Ponzi Scheme” — the author describes while in his visit to see Gallagher in prison, the crook “bristled” at my nickname.
Doc’s defense? He told the writer, Madoff “had a seaside villa. I didn’t buy yachts. I didn’t take vacations.”
Other than that.
I think I’ll keep calling him our Madoff.
How to tell a fake from real
Ralph End from Frisco sent me a copy of an Internal Revenue Service letter that he is certain is fake. The letter asks him to confirm his identity before the IRS can complete processing his tax return. The letter even used the same style font preferred in IRS correspondence.
With this being income tax season (ugh), how can you tell if such a letter is fake or not? Plus, the letter was signed by someone with a scam-worthy job title: “Return Integrity Verification Ops.” Sounds like a job title Maxwell Smart would use (if you don’t know who is Maxwell Smart, Google it).
Here are the basic ways The Watchdog tested the letter’s authenticity.
I type the long (50 characters) return address on the envelope into a search engine. It shows to be the correct IRS address in Austin. That doesn’t mean much. Anyone can use a correct return address. But I’m just getting started.
In a search engine, I type in the phone number given — 1-800-830-5084 — and see it is a real IRS phone number for identity verification. For good measure, I also call the number, and that turns out to be real, too.
Finally, I web check the letter’s code number: 4883C, by itself and then in a second search adding the word “scam.” That, too, shows it’s legitimate. As the letter explains, the only way to verify your ID is to call that toll-free number.
Bottom line: Each one of these checks is not good enough, but taken together, they show the letter to be real. My Frisco tipster could be a victim of ID theft, and he’s right to be suspicious. But in this case, he should call the number.
P.S. To make certain I’m right, I called my guy at the IRS. He confirms the letter’s authenticity.
Attention AT&T customers
The Watchdog wants to make sure that if you qualify, the deadline for AT&T’s “Data Throttling Settlement” is approaching. Here are the particulars.
The suit by the Federal Trade Commission accused AT&T of slowing data speeds for customers who should not have been penalized because they had unlimited data plans. This made web browsing and video streaming difficult.
AT&T agreed to settle the case and refund more than $52 million to current and former customers, the FTC says.
You qualify if you are a former AT&T customer with an unlimited data plan between October 2011 and June 2015, your speed was slowed and you didn’t get your refund.
Current customers don’t qualify because they already received a refund, the FTC reports.
You apply at www.attdatathrottling.com. The deadline is May 18, 2023. Call 1-877-654-1982 for more information.
AT&T spokesperson Jim Kimberly told me, “While we continue to dispute the allegations in this lawsuit from 2014, we elected to settle in 2019 rather than continue with drawn-out litigation.”
Not in your breast pocket
In September I told you the story of how I learned that magnets in smartwatches and smartphones can cause havoc for people who wear pacemakers or other internal medical devices that use magnets.
Some in the medical community pooh-poohed me.
But a blog post this year from Apple confirms the warning to keep Apple products 6 inches away from medical devices and a foot away from them when device charging. These rules also could apply to non-Apple “smart” products, too.
In its post, Apple lists what products have magnets that can cause problems. It’s almost everything they make — AirPods, watches, HomePods, iPads, iPhones (12 and up), all Mac computers and Beats.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.