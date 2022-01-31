Gov. Greg Abbott spoke this week at a church a mile from my house. Even though I’ve written pointed criticism of him in the past year, I went to listen to him out of respect for the Texas governor and for his office. I even wore a tie.
The last time I was in that church building was 25 years ago when it was a grocery store. I went in to buy a pregnancy test for my wife, Karen. The results of that test, our son Austin, now 24, came with me this week to hear the governor. This wasn’t his first political rally. I brought Austin to hear Gov. George W. Bush when my boy was 3.
Here are my random thoughts on the Abbott rally:
1. My biggest surprise? In his stump speech he bragged that “Texas has a larger economy than countries like Australia and Russia. The Texas economy is larger than the economy of Russia,” he repeated for emphasis, before adding, “And that makes me more powerful than Putin.” If that was a joke, I love the alliteration. If it wasn’t a joke, critics like me are in trouble.
2. Not a single mention of the Texas electricity crisis. Abbott is playing it safe. If he ignores what everyone is talking about — Is the Texas grid strong? — maybe we’ll ignore it, too. Ignore that he had four legislative sessions last year to push harder for improvements — but didn’t. Ignore the massive campaign contributions he’s getting from the energy industry. Ignore that this subject is his Achilles heel.
3. He left out property tax reform, too. Not a mention of how taxes are spiraling out of control. Again, he had four sessions last year to push for major property tax reforms. But rather than shake up the system, his allies passed cosmetic changes that don’t make the system fairer for everyone.
4. He didn’t address his pornography-in-the-schools crusade. Even though he was in Keller ISD, which is one of the school districts that is ground zero for filtering questionable books, Abbott didn’t reference it. Keller volunteers whose identities are being shielded are combing through books to determine if they are appropriate. On this, Abbott talked in code and danced around it, saying only that parents should determine their children’s education.
5. He didn’t mention the coronavirus either. Not only did he not address the plague, he appeared to be pretending that in COVID-19’s early days he didn’t put mask mandates on us and limit capacity on all businesses and facilities. But he did do that, angering his political base, which rebelled. In his speech he said, “While other economies were closing down, Texas was opening up.” I think that could leave listeners with a false impression that he didn’t do what he did.
6. What in his talk worked for me? When someone in the audience shouted about her dog, Abbott went off script: “Have you seen my dogs? Everybody needs to know about my dog. ... I’ve got the first dog of Texas, which is Pancake. Her little sister is Peaches. My daughter names our dogs always after food products. … Maybe we’ll have Waffles next time. I don’t think we’ll have a dog named Broccoli.
“But we’ve got golden retrievers — one of which is golden, the other of which retrieves. And the one that retrieves likes the sound of a gun. She is the one that is more the true bird dog. But one thing that you and I both know: The reason why you have a right to buy a gun is for something far more than hunting.” With that he smoothly segued into a strong defense of the Second Amendment. Pretty slick.
7. He’ll never forget to say this. He may leave a lot out of his stump speech, but one thing he’ll say in every speech up to Election Day is this about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke: “It is just astonishing when you see someone running for governor of Texas who said to the public that he wants to [voice rising] come and take your guns. And we are not going to allow that to happen in the great state of Texas.”
8. Another highlight. “I bet some of these young folks do not know why I’m in a wheelchair,” he said. He explained when he was 26 he went for his daily jog and a massive oak tree crashed down on his back. He was paralyzed and would never walk again. “It seemed completely impossible,” he said, “to ever become governor of Texas.” God helped him, he said to great applause. He added, “There are things that can be done in Texas that can’t be done elsewhere because Texas is the land of opportunity.”
9. What he left out. My son whispered to me: “I didn’t know he was in a wheelchair.” Austin didn’t know the rest of the story either. Abbott received a huge lawsuit settlement from the accident. But decades later, as governor, he signed a law that prohibited such large settlements for victims of similar accidents in Texas.
10. No mention of Donald Trump. Before I forget, there was not a single mention of the former president or the recount Abbott ordered recently in several counties that cost taxpayers’ money but showed no serious wrongdoing.
11. His unofficial campaign slogan? Seems to be his closing line, “Keep Texas Texas.” It sounds good on the surface, but what does it mean? Keep Texas the way it is so we don’t become Utah?
How could Texas be anything but Texas.