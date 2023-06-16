DMN photo

For six long years, State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione of Southlake has fought to pass a law protecting your personal data from companies who abuse it. This year, he won.

 Tom Fox/Staff Photographer

Texas will have the “most consumer-friendly” data privacy law in the nation, says the bill sponsor, state Rep. Giovanni “Gio” Capriglione.

He also successfully sponsored a second bill monitoring the growth and ethics of artificial intelligence. The Southlake Republican answers The Watchdog’s questions in this lightly edited Q&A.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
0