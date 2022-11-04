“I’ll be the first to resign. I’ll gladly resign. I’ll tender my resignation to the governor if I think there is any culpability in the Department of Public Safety. Period.”
— Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw on the investigation into the Uvalde mass shooting
Director McCraw, or Colonel as you are called, I’d like to talk to you about your future as the leader of DPS.
You shouldn’t have one.
You drew a line in the sand, and you crossed it. So be gone.
As The Watchdog, I’ve watched you perform your public duties for close to a decade. You are the ultimate political survivor. Your department’s deceptions and failings never catch up with you. Mistake after mistake, secret after secret, you usually come out on top.
Governor after governor have backed you in your position. You’re appointed by the Public Safety Commission, whose members are appointed by the governor. Thanks to their support, you rule over a political power center that makes you one of the strongest figures in state government.
You’re the top cop in Texas, head of the state police, the Texas Rangers and numerous internal departments with their own specializations.
Let’s not forget the Texas driver’s license centers where after years of attempted DPS fixes people still complain to The Watchdog of long lines and a website that doesn’t work properly for some. You’re the boss of that albatross, too.
But this latest humiliation is the worst: 21 people — 19 children and two teachers — murdered at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. As our top cop, you are responsible for both the successes and failures of your employees. You had 91 of your DPS officers on the scene that day at Robb, and while many arrived later in the operation, they were part of what’s called the worst hour in the history of Texas. They neglected what they are supposed to do. Save us.
Many a colonel has fallen on their sword for far less.
One DPS trooper fired
Using your own standard of “any culpability,” we don’t need to wait for an official report from the Texas Rangers, whom you supervise, to show blame. You clearly said you’d leave if DPS were to blame.
DPS Sgt. Juan Maldonado was one of the first officers on the scene, but body cam footage shows him standing in a doorway instead of heading toward the gunfire inside. He was fired. I call that culpability.
Others are under investigation by DPS’ inspector general. Results, so far, unknown.
What will it take, Colonel, for you to give it up and enjoy your retirement?
I contacted DPS this week to ask your response to others calling for your forced retirement. But there was no answer.
Invasion of privacy
As a rookie state trooper, then a former FBI agent who became a federal anti-terrorism boss, on paper you are perfect for the job. You’re even from El Paso.
In my first reporting about you, I witnessed your survival skills. It happened in 2014, when you pulled that fingerprint gambit.
I went to replace my expiring driver’s license and wondered at the license center why the clerk took all 10 of my fingerprints. The law only called for one thumbprint.
For this big change to collecting everyone’s fingerprints instead of just those charged with crimes and people in security-related industries, you pushed it through the back door.
You avoided the rigmarole of going public with interviews, testifying before legislative committees and making the case to the public of the need for this invasion of personal privacy. Instead, you, with help from unknown allies, snuck an appropriation for expanded fingerprinting into a funding bill. At first, nobody noticed it. When The Watchdog sounded the alarm, you explained that the money alone was enough to justify the change in procedure. However, lawmakers never got a chance to vote for or against your endeavor.
Ultimately, several privacy-conscious Republican lawmakers forced you to back off and return to the thumbprint.
If they hadn’t, at the end of a 12-year cycle, you would have gathered the full fingerprints of every driver in the state.
Surveillance in Texas
I wondered what else you do to invade privacy at the expense of security. I found some of your secrets. In 2015, I learned through WikiLeaks that then Gov. Rick Perry and you secretly set up what I called “the surveillance state of Texas.”
DPS signed a no-bid contract with a company to create a “monitoring” system to keep a close look at potential targets of terrorism plots. The system was put in place by former FBI agents with assistance from former CIA personnel.
At one point, DPS told me the expensive monitoring system resulted in 44 arrests. Turns out the actual number was zero.
Exaggerated claims
Other reports have revealed DPS’ tendency, under your leadership, to exaggerate success.
In 2015, the Austin American Statesman reported that DPS counted drug arrests as if DPS made them, when actually the arrests were handled by federal, not state, investigators.
Similarly, in June of this year, Dallas Morning News reporter Allie Morris told the stories of how people stopped with small amounts of marijuana, miles from the border, were being credited to Operation Lone Star, the state’s multibillion-dollar push to secure the border with Mexico. Lone Star is led, in part, by DPS.
Sandra Bland
You even survived the horrific 2015 arrest and jailhouse death of Sandra Bland, whose only true crime when she was pulled over by state trooper Brian Encinia may have been DWB — driving while Black. The video of her traffic stop went viral and showed the world that a trooper who worked for you was poorly trained. Bland died in jail under suspicious circumstances. Her name and story came to play a starring role in the fight against police oppression.
And Colonel, I can’t leave out the time you got so angry at Trooper Billy Spears because he had his photo taken with Snoop Dogg, whom you condemned as a “dope smoking cop hater.” You punished Spears. But he sued and got to keep his job.
McCraw s
hould resign
I’m not the first to call for your resignation. Last week, the relatives of Uvalde victims demanded it in a face-to-face meeting in Austin.
Jessie Rizo, uncle of a slain student, told you that when your initial statements about police success turned out to be wrong, it was like someone “lit a match and set the town on fire.”
“It’s time for you, sir, to keep your word and offer your resignation,” he said.
The plea has the makings of a bipartisan request. Democratic State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, both of whom represent Uvalde, called for you to step down from your $300,000-a-year job.
Thirteen years was a good run. Time to go.
Colonel, what are you waiting for?