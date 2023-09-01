All Michelle Duncan of Lancaster wants is a new fence. Her old fence is falling, and the other day a possum entered her yard. She’s no fan. Her 60th birthday party is scheduled for her backyard. But a busted fence is not a good look.
Not to worry. She found the fence man she wants. They agreed on a price. He promised her, he told me, “the Lamborghini of fences.” That’s what she wants. Sounds so simple. Ready to go.
Then the city of Lancaster, situated in southwest Dallas County, stepped in and said “Whoa!”
The city buried Duncan and her fence man in paperwork and confusion. The Watchdog gets that the city likely mandates this to protect its property owners from unscrupulous contractors. Bully for Lancaster.
But to Duncan, the city is overdoing it. Plus, it’s confusing. As an example, one version of the city’s “Contractors Registration Application” I found on the city’s website requires that contractors “must provide a minimum $500,000 general liability insurance policy.”
Elsewhere on the same city website, a similarly named document requires “general liability in the amount of $1,000,000.”
Which is it?
The question could soon be irrelevant thanks to a new state law that went into effect Friday. 1. The law says that cities and counties cannot require or enact regulations the state doesn’t already require. This affects regulations on agriculture, finance, insurance, labor, natural resources, property, business and commerce and occupations.
Under that logic, contractors, builders and remodelers are not licensed by the state or required to show proof of insurance in many cases. Therefore, if the state doesn’t do it, cities and counties can no longer step in and fill the void.
Several large Texas cities have joined Houston and sued to stop the new law. Denton also supported the effort. On Wednesday, a state district judge in Austin ruled the new law unconstitutional. Advocates of the new law will appeal the ruling at the Texas Supreme Court.
The law has a couple of nicknames. It’s known as “the water break law” because it blocks a Dallas rule that workers are entitled to regular water breaks during the workday.
It’s also called “the Death Star law,” a reference to a fictional space station from the Star Wars franchise that has weaponry that can turn other planets into rubble.
‘Out of control’
One North Texas lawmaker, state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, explained to The Watchdog that he and a majority of his colleagues passed the bill, officially called the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, “to protect citizens and taxpayers from out-of-control governments.”
He said, “We can’t have cities and counties going out there and doing their own thing. It’s bad for business and bad for citizens. Lancaster can’t have one law while Lewisville has another when it comes to really important issues that have statewide impact.”
The new law calls it “a patchwork of regulations that apply inconsistently across the state.”
The Watchdog can’t tell you what the city of Lancaster’s official position is on this. A city official asked me to put my questions in writing. I did but never received a response.
Watchdog’s take
My take: Home rule for Texas cities means home rule. Cities must determine their own destiny. Here, Republican lawmakers stripped the power from large cities, mostly run by Democrats.
The Death Star law is appropriately nicknamed. It may survive because the Texas Constitution appears to limit local governments to enforcement actions already permitted by lawmakers.
Lancaster is going to great lengths to protect its property owners from crooks, something the state refuses to do. Now, even though Lancaster’s rules are confusing and need to be cleaned up, cities need to be able to step up enforcement without fear of violating the Death Star.
‘Most difficult’
Jessee W. Maringa, owner of Frisco-based Jempro Roofing and Restoration Services, is Duncan’s choice to replace her fence. But Maringa told me that it doesn’t make sense to have such a large insurance policy on such a small job. Her fence would cost $11,000. He said the cost of the policy would eat up his profit.
He said he has worked in most North Texas cities, and Lancaster is one of the most difficult to deal with.
‘Protect its property owners’
Requiring permits, application fees, registration and proof of insurance fills a void in some local governments like Lancaster trying to protect its property owners without state assistance. The city distributes a one-sheet called “Why Do I Need a Permit?”
It recommends hiring “only licensed contractors.” That’s tough considering there is no state licensing for contractors, builders, remodelers and roofers.
Electricians, plumbers, irrigators and air-conditioning/heating companies are required to be licensed by the state.
But fences, Maringa says, are usually only the province of homeowner associations that require approval. Some cities require permits for fencing, but not all, he says.
Jail and a fine
Duncan said she has uncovered flaws in the city’s process. Either the homeowner or the fence man must take full responsibility under the city’s requirements. If Duncan accepts responsibility, she has to do the installation herself without any outside help, according to city rules.
She said she told city workers, “This is wrong. It goes against what the state would require.”
“These small little cities make their own rules,” she complained.
Maringa the fence man told me, “The obligation of finishing a job should be up to the homeowner to hold our feet to the fire, not the city.”
Here’s another area of contention: Lancaster’s “homeowner’s affidavit,” which like much of Lancaster’s paperwork must be notarized, notes that any false information filed by the homeowner could result in a fine of up to $2,000 and one year in jail.
Even though the law takes effect Sept. 1, don’t expect cities and counties to change overnight. The lawsuit brought by cities must be resolved, and then local governments would have to rewrite and vote to change relevant ordinances.
Duncan doesn’t know what she’s going to do. The only thing she knows for sure is her coming birthday party outdoors is not going to be how she pictured it.
Add a possum to the guest list.
