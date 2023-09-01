WatchdogFence

Michelle Duncan stands along the backyard fence she is trying to replace at her home in Lancaster in August.

 Elías Valverde II/Dallas Morning News

All Michelle Duncan of Lancaster wants is a new fence. Her old fence is falling, and the other day a possum entered her yard. She’s no fan. Her 60th birthday party is scheduled for her backyard. But a busted fence is not a good look.

Not to worry. She found the fence man she wants. They agreed on a price. He promised her, he told me, “the Lamborghini of fences.” That’s what she wants. Sounds so simple. Ready to go.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
0