“You don’t know the half of it.”
I can still hear my late mother saying those words to me. What she meant was I was not old enough to hear the rest of the story. It was dismissive. You don’t know the half of it.
After I write a Watchdog report on almost any subject, I will hear from an expert in that field with a note explaining what I missed, ignored, forgot, I could go on, but you don’t know the half of it.
After I showed you a month ago the many ways you can check governments to find out if there’s any unclaimed money, I got a you-don’t-know-the-half-of-it letter from Ron Lizzi of Connecticut.
He describes himself as “an author and unclaimed property reform advocate.”
He comes on strong, telling me that I missed the big picture. If the Texas comptroller’s office has collected $7 billion in unclaimed funds and given out a record $309 million, that’s not a win, he says. It’s a loss.
The state should return a higher percentage of funds before the program can be successful.
Other states have less rigid requirements to return money, he says. Some states return the money through direct checks without you having to file a claim, as Texas requires.
In Texas, you must search a state website for your name — ClaimItTexas.gov. And even then, if the amount owed to you is less than $25, you won’t find it on the website. You must fill out a form to inquire or call or write to the comptroller’s office and ask them to check for you.
That’s a lot of work.
“The burden shouldn’t be entirely on the owners to find and claim their property,” Lizzi says. “It should be primarily on the state to return what it reasonably can.”
Pilot program
So if Texas is behind other states in returning property, what’s the plan?
Well, there is one.
First, know the comptroller’s office says that unclaimed property includes forgotten utility deposits, refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe-deposit box contents.
The plan is that in the next three months, the comptroller’s office will launch a pilot program to test the idea of direct checks sent to owners without having to file a claim.
Fraud is a worry. Comptroller spokesman Kevin Lyons says, “We want to make sure we get the right property to the right owners. We just want to make sure we get it right.”
Bryant Clayton, the state’s assistant director of unclaimed property, says it’s sometimes difficult for people to understand this isn’t a scam.
“My experience has been that people don’t often believe that I am who I say I am, or they don’t take the call,” he says.
That’s understandable. Someone calls you and says you have money coming, yeah right.
For the pilot program to work and expand, they’re going to have to make people believe this is legit.
States with an income tax have an easier time verifying property ownership because the owners already have a direct relationship with the state tax collection office. But not in Texas.
I appreciate the heads-up from the unclaimed property reform advocate. But I also appreciate that the comptroller’s office let me throw Lizzi-inspired tough questions at them.
“We’re happy to answer the questions,” spokesman Lyons says.
This contrasts with other state agencies, which in recent days declined to help The Watchdog.
The Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas attorney general’s office declined to help me tell the story of Dora Overton, the 78-year-old widow forced out of her home for Interstate 20 lane widening.
The Texas Lottery refused to answer questions for my report about how $26 million in Lotto Texas tickets were bought by syndicates, mostly through computers and smartphone apps.
The Watchdog complains that it’s tough to research both sides of a story when a taxpayer-funded state agency, like those three, will not help you.
You don’t know the half of it.
How to check for money
Companies offer to search for you for a fee. No need to pay. These websites help you check for free.
The Texas site: ClaimItTexas.gov.
Plus, the Texas comptroller’s department will assist in searches by phone or by letter. 800-321-2274 and email: unclaimed.property@cpa.texas.gov.
To find websites for other states where you lived, visit https://www.fdic.gov/resources/resolutions/bank-failures/failed-bank-list/unclaimed-property-states.html.
Other excellent sites to check: missingmoney.com, nupn.com, and unclaimed.org.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.