Some odds and ends, but mostly oddities of watchdoggy items you need to know.
I’m late to the party, but not too late to celebrate new Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, whom I haven’t met. At a districtwide meeting in May, she said something I’ve waited three decades for a superintendent to say:
Her teachers are no longer going to teach to the test.
Oh, that awful expression: Teach to the test.
Speaking about the required state assessment testing, she said, “We don’t need to do drill and kill to prepare for a state assessment.
“The test will take care of itself if joy is in the classroom.”
Warming up, she asked: “How about we put them all together, and we have a huge bonfire?”
Sacrilegious talk in the face of the multibillion-dollar Texas education system. In Dallas, teachers’ successes on their students’ test scores are tied to a pay scale.
In the name of joy in the classroom, The Watchdog hopes this works.
Latest scam prevention news
Hello America, here’s a summary of the latest scam news you need to know.
Federal regulators announced in June that they intend to go after fake online product reviews.
Under proposed rules, companies can no longer pretend to be objective observers when they’re selling their own product. Companies can’t buy fake reviews or hide critical ones either. Cash fines would be levied.
Robocalls
This is weird. I was reading the latest news releases from the Federal Communications Commission and how hard it’s working to stop robocalls. And what happened? At the moment I was reading a quote from FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel — “We have an all-hands-on-deck approach to combating these calls and will not stop until consumers are truly safe from scammers” — I got an illegal robocall!
The robot sounded very human. If this is all hands on deck, somebody throw me a life preserver.
Chatbot banking
You know those chatbot conversations some companies make you use for customer service? You type, you wait, they type, you wait and wait and wait.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced last month that due to high complaints, it’s exploring how banks and other financial institutions use the new technology. The bureau’s statement said human interaction “is the basis of relationship banking.”
The bureau is collecting complaints from consumers about this. Go to ConsumerFinance.gov or call 855-411-2372.
Banks go easy
Have you noticed that more banks have eliminated or reduced bounced check fees and overdraft penalties? I first reported this was going to happen last year.
Now I get a warning from my bank via email and then a 24-hour grace period to correct an overdraft. No fees involved. Wow. Love it. A step forward, instead of backward.
One reason given is regulators are zeroing in on the practices. Some banks have cut their fees from a $35 penalty to less than half that. The fees fall disproportionately on customers who struggle to make ends meet.
War on junk fees
Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it sued Amazon for tricking customers to pay $139 a year for Amazon Prime, and then trapping them when they tried to cancel. Amazon denies the claims.
As part of President Joe Biden’s mini-war on surcharges and hidden fees, the FCC proposed a change requiring cable and satellite TV providers to tell customers upfront what the real monthly bill will be.
Too often, you don’t find the true price of what you’re about to buy until the very end because of what the FCC calls “junk fees.”
Other industries that use junk fees include hotels, airlines and concerts. This is a huge step toward price transparency.
Juvenile punished
You might remember the story I told of a Richardson police car chase that led to the accidental death of a 74-year-old woman who was driving in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The woman’s death led to a change in pursuit policy in Richardson. The department declined to discuss the case with me and never publicized the incident as is normal practice. So I pursued it through open records.
The Watchdog now has learned that the male juvenile driver, who was charged with murder and whose name is withheld by authorities, has been sentenced to eight years, starting in a juvenile detention center.
DPS gets $381 million for upgrade
So how did Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw do on his pipe dream proposal to build a $1.2 billion active shooting training center and police academy?
His original plan was to seek $466 million and then request the rest in the following years.
He ended up with $381 million in funding to make improvements to the existing Williamson County training facility.
“The department is grateful” for the legislative budget approval, DPS spokeswoman Ericka Miller says. Included in the new plans are dormitories, a cafeteria/dining hall, classrooms and “physical training space,” she says.
“This is a critical investment in the future of DPS and the safety of the state of Texas as a whole,” she adds.
Is Dallas Secure secure?
Several readers asked me to check on Dallas Secure, the new smartphone protection app offered to Texans through Dallas City Hall. Was it a victim of the city’s ransomware attack? Did the app, which I first reported on in February, also get hit?
A city official and the app’s developer both tell me the attack did not affect Dallas Secure because its information was safe in the cloud.
The app seeks to block users from falling for an email or text from crooks. It recognizes web pages and websites that are harmful and screens public Wi-Fi networks and warns if one appears to be compromised. It scans QR codes to make sure they’re honest.
The app is also designed to block phishing attempts that can lead to ransomware attacks.
The city partnered with the app’s developer. You can get Dallas Secure for free from the Apple App store or Google Play.
Write-in votes for mayor
Finally, I appreciate the help from readers who informed me that successful write-in elections for mayors in North Texas are not as rare as I thought. This came up when I reported on the write-in win by Trophy Club Mayor Jeannette Tiffany.
I wrote that write-in votes never work when trying to elect a mayor.
In North Texas, I learn, there have been several in the past 67 years.
Addison Mayor W.H. Blanton won in a write-in in 1956.
Little Elm Mayor Harold Price won in 1975.
Corinth Mayor Susan Cartmill won in 1989.
Bedford Mayor Rick Barton won in 1992.
I learned never say never.
