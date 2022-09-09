Readers are upset with The Watchdog because I didn’t have a permanent lock on my pool gate, and backyard bandits entered my backyard to try and steal my pool vacuum. Readers are also warning about new scams, the political scene and how to file complaints.
Here’s a sampling of mail The Watchdog received in the past week. Letters are edited for space and for clarity.
Dear Watchdog, Please pardon me for saying this, but it was the height of stupidity not to have locked your gates if you have a pool or spa. If someone, even the thief, had drowned in your pool, you are liable and his family could sue the pants off you. It’s a shame that it took getting your pool vacuum broken by thieves to get you to do what you should have been doing all along.
D.H.
Dear D.H., You are right. I deserved that. Lesson learned. Like most people, I only change my behavior when something bad happens. I need to show more foresight.
Dear Watchdog, I was sorry to read about how the pool equipment bandits broke your pool vacuum trying to steal it. My friend’s son is an area police detective who has been investigating stolen pool equipment. He tells us the most sophisticated robbers are using drones to seek out the more expensive pool vacuums in various neighborhoods.
L.K.
Dear L.K., I’m covering my replacement vacuum with so much paint the drones will think I buried a Matisse painting at the bottom of my pool.
Dear Watchdog, I read your story about George Dawson’s autobiography and how key parts are censored for 7th graders at his namesake George Dawson Middle School in Southlake’s Carroll ISD. I am 80 years old, and I celebrate freedom and the gifts we have been given by freedom. Know that freedom was a hard-fought battle with lots of wrongs not ever making a right. Learn from the lessons. And keep teaching those lessons in school by reading books and learning history, and how the world turns. — D.M.
Dear D.M., I completely agree. That’s why I wrote the story.
Dear Watchdog, I read your story about Brandy Bottone, the pregnant woman who argues that after the state’s updated abortion law took effect, her fetus allowed her to drive in high-occupancy vehicle lanes because she met the standard of two passengers. Perhaps any place that Bottone has gone in the last nine months such as a movie theater, buffets and medical offices can send her an updated bill charging her for two persons instead of one — if she is going engage in political theater. — D.M.
Dear D.M., Often, political theater is what changes the world.
Dear Watchdog, I protested my property tax appraisal. The final decision was $120,000 more than I thought it should have been. How long should I wait until I send in my request for binding arbitration? — J.M.
Dear J.M., File it right away. It’s a gamble. If you lose the case, you’re out almost $500 in the filing fee. But when I tried it, my appraisal district raised the white flag of surrender, offered me the value I wanted, and I got my money back. Good luck!
Dear Watchdog, You have written a million articles about how bad our leaders are and how bad our grid is. How about writing that the lights have stayed on? Signed, R.S.
Dear R.S., As soon as I write that I’ll jinx it. But we can all look forward to Gov. Greg Abbott’s coming TV commercials. “He kept the lights on.” Note, though, the bar of success here is pretty low.Dear Watchdog, Congratulations!!! I want to inform you that your ticket number was randomly selected as Publishers Clearing House. You are eligible to claim up to $200.000,00. Kindly text YES to agent Daniel Terrell to fill up the claims to get winnings money deliver to you. — PCH
Dear PCH, Nice try, but clues to your fakery are everywhere. “To get winnings money.” Learn about apostrophes. Fill up instead of fill out? We’re not talking gas tanks here. And the biggest clue is you don’t know where the commas and the periods go in $200.000,00. Oh, and I wrote a story about your fakery in 2018. What I learned — and what potential victims should know: Foreign scammers don’t usually have good English proofreaders.
Dear Watchdog, Four hundred dollars is missing from my bank account. My bank is not helping me. I got frustrated with them and filed complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at www.consumerfinance.gov. I also filed with the Comptroller of the Currency. So we’ll see what these government agencies do for me. — S.G.
Dear S.G, I’m proud of you. The best way to get a bank’s attention is to file a complaint with their regulators. The comptroller is one, but other banks are regulated by the Federal Reserve or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Some banks are state regulated by the Texas Department of Banking or by a banking department in another state. You’ve got to do a little research, as you did, to figure out which applies to your bank.
Dear Watchdog, I heard there is a website that shows how much of each donated dollar is used for charity purposes and how much goes to operating expenses. Please send address. — S.Q.
Dear S.Q, I use GuideStar and Charity Navigator. But I’ve also had good luck doing a search for the name of the charity and “Form 990.” Sometimes their actual tax returns show up, and you can learn a lot.
Dear Watchdog, A man from the prize center just called and said I won $44 million in the grand prize. He will deliver it to my house, but first I need a $500 Walmart gift card to pay the processing charge. Don’t you wish he had called you?
F.W.
Dear F.W., You tease, but I’m glad you realize it’s a fraud. But how do we protect other people, especially the elderly, who do fall for this junk?
Dear Watchdog, My name is Peter Levene from Tikehau Investment Company. We have a group of private investors who are ready to invest with you and provide capital for any business that will yield a high return on investment.
P.L.
Dear P.L. Sure, man. You give me a $500 Walmart gift card, and we’ll talk.