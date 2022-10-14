The only time I get to channel surf is usually after midnight. Nerd alert. I check three channels: C‑SPAN, C‑SPAN2 and C‑SPAN3. My wife trudges off to bed while I seek a historian who can talk about a nearly forgotten president or a congressional hearing that is actually interesting.
One recent midnight I hit pure gold. Leaders of seven of the most important banks were sitting at a table in a U.S. Senate hearing room: Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, U.S. Bank and Citigroup.
You could hardly find a group of more powerful people sitting at the same table.
Yet these all-powerful CEO’s were getting their posteriors kicked by one person: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.
Sure, to most Republicans Warren is a liberal villain. But she is the greatest advocate on behalf of consumers in the Senate in decades. And here she was in late September, in their faces, challenging them and mostly embarrassing them.
I mean, really, are you going to find anything that good on HBO?
The subject was Zelle, the electronic payment system that’s jointly owned by most of these banks. They created Zelle in 2017 to compete with services like Venmo and PayPal. Zelle is owned by JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, PNC, Capitol One, Bank of America and Truist.
The problem, as I’ve shown before, is that Zelle is a magnet for fraudsters. Crooks loved PayPal, but when that company’s security tightened, crooks moved to Apple gift cards. Now the scammers’ platform of choice appears to be Zelle.
When someone goes into your bank account and through no fault of your own steals your money, the bank is supposed to put it back.
But when a con artist convinces you to send them money through Zelle for concert tickets, a car, whatever it is, and you authorize it, the banks mostly say too bad/so sad. Your fault. You shouldn’t have fallen for that. You lose.
Garland Independent School District librarian Paige Portele got a call that showed her bank’s name, Wells Fargo, on the caller ID. At first, she was convinced she was talking to a bank rep, a common way scammers operate. The caller knew some of her personal information. Portele was suspicious and tried to call the bank for help while the scam was going on. Still, she lost $3,500.
When I first reported this, Wells Fargo spokesperson Allison Vail said, “When Ms. Portele contacted us about the request she received, our representatives warned her that she was likely being contacted by scammers and attempted to convince her not to send any additional funds.”
Portele says that’s not how she remembers it. She told me about the long hold times she had trying to reach an authentic bank staffer who could help her.
“It’s heartbreaking when anyone falls victim to a scam, and it’s a priority for us to help people avoid scams,” the bank spokesperson said.
That’s what is driving Warren batty.
Senate hearing
For more than two months before the hearing, Warren tried to get numbers of fraud victims from the banks. Many of them refused.
At the Senate hearing, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told Warren, “You’re going to get them immediately.”
Warren: I don’t want to wait another 2½ months before I get to see. It’s very simple.
Dimon: I promise you by the end of the day today you’ll get it.
Warren: Terrific. We’ll get it by the end of the day once no one is here to talk about it.
Rampant crime
“Fraud and theft are rampant on Zelle,” Warren writes in a report released this month. The big banks promote Zelle as a safe way to transfer money.
Warren at the hearing: Does anybody here have numbers? … How many customer fraud claims have you received? … It’s not hard. I presume you guys collect this information.
One honcho at the table answered it was less than 1% of all transactions.
Warren: I’m sorry. I need a real number.
Friends and family
Zelle has told fraud victims, “Zelle is a great way to exchange money with people you know. We recommend against using Zelle to pay for items sold by persons unknown to you.”
Warren: What troubles me is the one [bank] who gave us numbers, the numbers are pretty alarming. We know about at least a half a billion dollars in transactions. May not seem like a lot of money to you, but to the person who lost $450, it’s a lot of money for them.Some numbers
The senator got numbers from several banks: In the past year and a half, almost 200,000 fraud victims in four banks lost $214 million. The vast majority did not get their money back.
U.S. Bank doubled its fraud claims from 2020 to 2021. PNC refunded only 14% of about 10,000 fraud claims.
The banking industry responds that the numbers are growing because more people use Zelle every year.
Warren: Banks need to stand behind the product. They invented it, made it work and profited off it. … But we can fix that problem right now in this committee, if you would all be willing to say or any of you would be willing to say if a customer is defrauded on Zelle and they came and complained to the bank the bank will make it good.
She asked for a show of hands.
Warren: Who is willing to make that commitment to your customers?
Not one hand was raised.
Scammers pretend to be from Zelle, your bank, even your utility company. Scammers try to get you to send money to yourself to keep your account safe. But they divert the money to their own account by fooling you.
In my Watchdog Nation consumer rights movement, self-protection is a key principle.
Here are some easy ways to protect yourself:
Buying anything from strangers through Zelle is risky. You’re on your own.
Never share one-time security passwords.
Take advantage of bank services that send you text messages whenever there’s activity in your account.
Don’t use a text supposedly sent to you by Zelle or anyone else to pay a bill.
Always assume any electronic or phone contact supposedly from your bank is a scam. Call the bank with the number on your debit or credit card to verify authenticity.
Venmo and PayPal offer payment protection for purchases that go wrong. Zelle doesn’t.
Before sending money, check legitimacy of the email address and phone number, if that’s possible. You have to do a little detective work on the internet.
‘Perfect weapon’
Warren: Your credibility right now is riding at zero. You created the perfect weapon for criminals to use, and they have used it, and you have not stood behind your customers.
Portele, the librarian, says: “I agree with everything she said. Banks need to be held responsible.”
She calls the situation “maddening” and says hurt customers like her are “backed into the wall.”
By the way, JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon reneged on his word and never provided the promised numbers to Warren, and ultimately, to us.
AVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.