DMN

Christina Voss, left, and her mother, Rubino Maxwell, are battling Prosperity Bank over a common money scam. Banks now have legal power to stop constant and suspicious money withdrawals. But do they use the power?

 Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News

You work your whole life to get ahead. Stash away enough money for your house, your family, your vacations.

But then, as they say, life happens.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags