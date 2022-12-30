Here’s a big mistake that reminds The Watchdog of the old Texas expression that some people don’t have the good sense to spit downwind.

The deeply religious, proudly Christian, book-banning newly elected members of the Keller ISD school board invited an area religious leader to deliver the opening prayer at the December board meeting.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you