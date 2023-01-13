A privacy debate broke out in my house. My wife, Karen, wants to protect her privacy by not allowing our new auto insurance company to track her driving.

Much to my surprise, I’ve decided to agree to the tracking so I can test their system, learn if it makes me a better driver and, oh, there’s a potential discount, too.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News' The Watchdog investigative columnist.

