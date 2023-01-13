A privacy debate broke out in my house. My wife, Karen, wants to protect her privacy by not allowing our new auto insurance company to track her driving.
Much to my surprise, I’ve decided to agree to the tracking so I can test their system, learn if it makes me a better driver and, oh, there’s a potential discount, too.
Privacy vs. a discount. Trade one for the other. It’s a 21st-century dilemma. Have you faced this decision in your household?
Wait until you hear what my new insurance company is tracking. But first I need to tell you about other tracking devices already in my car.
The Beacon-Mobile
Forget the location services app on my smart phone that already tracks me. In addition to that, I’ve agreed to two other tracking devices in my car. Each has its own “beacon” to measure my movements, either through a phone app or a small square device that works through bluetooth.
The first is a study I signed up for by Texas A&M Transportation Institute called “Using Behavioral Economics to Better Understand Managed Lane Use.” I translate that to mean, ‘Why do some drivers get on toll roads while others don’t?’ The study is funded by the Federal Highway Administration. The pay for participating is $250.
For three months, the app on my phone will use GPS to watch my movements when I get on free roads that offer a choice of adjacent express lanes. Which will I choose?
Supposedly, it only tracks me when I’m near a highway.
I signed up because I’m curious about why, in most cases, our free lanes are jammed while some toll roads are often empty. I don’t believe the current system works as well as it should.
A second beacon
The second tracking device in my car is the GoCarma app, which verifies whether there are two people in a vehicle during peak rush hours. If there are, drivers get a 50% discount on their toll bills on TEXpress lanes only. (On Interstate 635, the setup works all day, not just during rush hours.)
So far, the North Central Texas Council of Governments reports that 57,000 drivers have signed up for the program. That’s not a lot in a region of millions, but I’m sure most people haven’t heard about it.
I have the app on my phone, but I keep forgetting to open it. The way it works is that my passenger must have the app on their phone, too. The signal then shows two smart phones in the same car. That’s supposed to generate the 50% discount.
This is the third version of a techno solution to reward drivers who have a second car-pooling passenger.
The first version, from several years back, required drivers to sign up on a website 15 minutes before their trip, announcing that they would have a second passenger. Annoying, for sure.
The second version involved an “Occupant Pass” that you had to keep in your glove compartment when you had a second passenger.
The third version cuts out the occupant pass and relies only on the phone app to keep track.
GoCarma says in its privacy policy that it collects your location (but only when you’re near TEXpress lanes) and your phone’s metadata (including device type, battery level and accelerometer which tracks speed). GoCarma also collects your email address, name, password for this, home or work address, vehicle license plate, state of registration and toll transponder type.
Auto insurance discounts
Now, with all that auto surveillance in my Beacon-Mobile, what’s one more?
At first, I was ‘no, no, no’ on State Farm’s offer of a small discount upfront and then a bigger one if my driving turns out to be good enough.
My insurance agent, Shalyn Clark, whom I call the Queen of Hurst Insurance, was very convincing when explaining how the “Drive Safe & Save” program works.
But she caught my attention when she said, “And it won’t track you if you go to Baby Dolls.”
For the benefit of newcomers to Texas, Baby Dolls is probably the best-known strip club in Dallas-Fort Worth. Just to hear the words “Baby Dolls” come out of the mouth of the prim and proper Queen of Hurst Insurance was enough to make me laugh.
And once she softened me up with that joke, I was putty in her hands. I agreed to partake in one more experiment.
Karen is very much against this. After I showed her the list of what’s tracked, she became defiant.
“No way!” she said.
State Farm Drive Safe & Save
What exactly does State Farm track?
· Acceleration — Too fast is no good.
· Braking — “Any fast hard stops” that indicate you’re following other drivers too closely.
· Cornering — Avoid quick, sharp turns.
· Phone distraction — Does your phone move while you’re driving? Does the screen come on?
· Speed — Captures if you go more than 8 mph above the speed limit.
But nothing about Baby Dolls. (Karen will track that, and she promises it won’t be worth measuring.)
After each trip, a map of your route shows on the screen, pointing to any problem areas.
It’s as if your high school driving instructor had returned as artificial intelligence.
It comes with another beacon that I have to mount, and an app for the phone.
State Farm says future savings for safe driving could result in up to a 30% discount. But just to start, the discount for signing up, for me, is only a few dollars.
Other companies
Almost all the major insurance companies offer similar programs. But what they track and how their discount works varies by company.
Travelers calls its program IntelliDrive. Allstate calls it Drivewise. Geico offers DriveEasy. For Progressive, it’s Snapshot, and at Nationwide it’s SmartRide.
I’ve noticed these beacons and apps cause a rapid battery drain on my cellphone.
I’m still not sure about this. But as William Shakespeare once wrote, “Modest doubt is called the beacon of the wise.”
I’m putting my modest doubt aside. Is this wise? We’ll see. More to come.
