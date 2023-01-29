Like so many others this month, Aurelia Zehentmayr of Flower Mound contacted The Watchdog about her Atmos Energy gas bill. It was $462.
“I’m in shock,” she told me.
I told her how to fix this. It’s a method I used weeks ago, and, fortunately, it worked for both of us. I’ll share here.
If your bill was high, you’re not alone.
Katy Szende of Plano couldn’t understand why her bill jumped in one month from $69 to $270.
Thomas Aldredge of Dallas says his bill jumped 412% in one month. Funny thing is, for that month the house was empty. He filed a complaint with the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates gas utilities.
Or imagine if you were Jean Flores of Dallas, who opened her bill to see she owed $997.
Why is gas so high?
Before I share my main suggestion, let’s look at Atmos’ explanations. Utility spokesman Tim Enstice reminded me that all Atmos customers received an alert in our December bills called “Winter Energy Forecast” which predicted the average monthly bill will be $20 to $30 more.
I wasn’t satisfied with Atmos’ bare-bones explanation, so I contacted energy expert Ed Hirs of the University of Houston.
“The wholesale price of gas was high for much of the year,” he said. “They bought ahead so they paid a higher price. They probably bought in the fall.”
His view is supported by Nikolaus Fehrenbach, manager of regulatory affairs for the city of Dallas. Atmos buys gas in the summer for winter use, and it is stored. “The cost of gas was higher,” he said.
Atmos spokesman Enstice reminded me that the utility cannot earn a profit off the natural gas it delivers. “We are only allowed to pass through our [gas] cost to customers.”
Atmos’ troubles
This is not the best of times for Atmos, a for-profit monopoly in North Texas that is listed on the stock exchange. Sure, as The Watchdog previously reported, it was slated to receive $2 billion of the $3.4 billion in gas bond money. The funds, which we’ll pay for, will help pay off gas companies’ enormous debts from the 2021 February freeze.
Atmos is also allowed to spend $552,000 for “legal, consulting and professional expenses.”
Atmos hit a crisis before Christmas when hundreds of homes and businesses in Arlington and Grand Prairie lost gas for a day or more because of low gas flow.
Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen told me he was angry at Atmos for not alerting him in a timely way to the problem. He said he could have mobilized his residents to conserve with the hope that would have made a difference.
Gov. Greg Abbott jumped in, too, calling on the attorney general’s office and the railroad commission to investigate.
“It is apparent that Atmos Energy acted irresponsibly and was unprepared for the event,” he wrote the commission. “Atmos’ conduct is unacceptable.”
He noted that “there were also widespread reports of customers unable to reach any Atmos Energy customer service representative. This is unacceptable.”
The railroad commission is investigating. Atmos did not comment on this to me.
Is your meter accurate?
If this problem applies to you, here’s The Watchdog’s best advice: Challenge the accuracy of your meter reading. Ask for a re-read and a test.
Sometimes, Atmos estimates your reading and then corrects your bill after an actual reading. Sometimes, but not all the time.
My November bill was $31, but December came in at $377. My meter was read again, and my bill dropped to $234 — a savings of $143.
Energy expert Hirs says, “Not reading meters correctly is a very real problem and an example of very poor management. If Atmos is overcharging, that amounts to a free loan.”
Your rights under the law
Under state law, a gas utility like Atmos is only required to do an actual meter reading once every six months. Estimated bills are permitted.
Customers are allowed to ask for a re-reading and a meter test. Atmos must inform the customer of the time and place, and customers are allowed to attend or send an authorized representative.
If the meter has not been tested in the previous four years, the test is free. If the meter has been examined within four years, a suggested charge in the law is $15.
If a meter is defective, the fee must be refunded. Utilities must make bill corrections going back six months or to the last test of the meter, whichever is a shorter length of time.
Atmos suggests starting the process by calling them at 888-286-6700.
“If the customer isn’t satisfied with the agent’s explanation of their bill, they can request we send a technician to read their meter and confirm their actual consumption,” Enstice says. “For even faster results, they may take a picture of the meter and submit it to us at our website through our Account Center.”
If you’re still dissatisfied, file a formal complaint with the railroad commission. (Phone: 512-463-7164, option 1.)
Cutting the gas bill
I end on a positive note. Zehentmayr of Flower Mound followed my advice.
She wrote back, “At 8:20 p.m. in this awful weather the Atmos meter man came to my door to tell me he checked our gas meter and found it to have been read in error. I was asked to call Atmos as to what this means in dollars.
“I feel sorry for the poor worker having to go out in this weather. However, their response to my original complaint was a form letter that didn’t even attempt to solve the problem.
“Thanks so much for your suggestion about asking for a second reading. Hopefully, this didn’t happen to others.”
Her $462 bill was knocked down to $327.
Suggestions: Atmos should make it easier on its website to learn how to read a gas bill and offer more detailed explanations of the various fees. Atmos’ instructions on how to read a meter should be easier to find and provide greater details.
How to read your gas meter
Reading a gas meter is tricky. Atmos says you can take a picture of your meter’s dials and upload it to Atmos through the Account Center on its website.
You can also take photos at the end of your billing cycles as a backup.
Read the dials from left to right.
If the hand is between two numbers, select the lower number.
When a hand is between 9 and 0, use 9 as the lower number.
When a hand looks as though it is directly on the number, look at the dial to the right. If the dial to the right has passed 0, use the number less than what the hand is on. If it hasn’t passed 0 use the smaller number the hand is pointing to on the dial you’re reading.
Determine your usage by subtracting your last meter reading from your current reading.
Courtesy of Atmos Energy, socalgas.com and jaxenergy.com.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.