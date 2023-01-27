In a massive report released last week about the horrific Interstate 35W black ice pileup in February 2021, several numbers stand out.
133 vehicles involved.
6 people dead.
60+ people taken to hospitals.
1,100-foot-long accident field from front to back.
But there’s another number in the report by National Transportation Safety Board investigators that sticks out like an electric vehicle in an Exxon Mobil employee parking lot.
That number is a finding that in the minutes before the smashup, the average rate of speed on the south-bound toll road on I-35W in Fort Worth was 100 miles per hour.
How can that be?
It was around 6 a.m., still dark, with misty air and light freezing rain. Roadway signs further north along the route of the TEXpress lanes warned: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY; ICY CONDITIONS EXIST, PLEASE USE CAUTION.
“People weren’t driving that fast,” says Megan Reynolds, a nurse from Haslet who drove on the highway in her red Jeep and ended up in the middle of the crash. She told The Watchdog that her car got hit so many times “that I lost count.”
“Nobody was going 100 mph,” she told The Watchdog. “That seems ridiculous.”
Ed Wallace, host of the Saturday morning Wheels with Ed Wallace on 570AM KLIF, says: “The weather was not good. It was night and dark. Therefore, I have serious doubts anyone was driving at 100 miles an hour given what I see as the conditions on the road with light sleet falling.”
Hurst lawyer Eddie S. Gaytan, who is representing several drivers ensnared in the crash, told me two of his clients said they were driving between 40 and 50 mph. Of the 100 mph claim, he added: “I don’t see any way that’s possible.”
Matt Ducote, general manager of Moritz Kia dealerships, said: “That is a shocking number, for sure. That’s so hard to believe. I drive that road consistently during the week, and I don’t see those kind of speeds. There’s no doubt that I do see some excessive speeds. But 100 mph is very rare. If I’m going 80 I very rarely get passed on the toll road, but every now and then, yeah.”
If that number is wrong, what does that say about North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners, a private company that manages the roadway and supplied NTSB investigators with the figure? And what does it say about the investigators, who accepted that finding and added it to their report?
Sarah Taylor Sulick of the NTSB said, “Because this is an ongoing investigation, we won’t be able to comment” on the finding.
Robert Hinkle, spokesperson for road manager North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners, told me: “While we are limited by NTSB federal regulations on what we can comment publicly until the investigation is complete and the final NTSB report is published, we are confident in the procedures that we followed.”
I certainly do understand that drivers take advantage of toll roads to speed. Usually, toll roads are so narrow that there’s no room for police to pull drivers over. And I understand that Texans are known, in general, to be among the poorest of drivers in icy conditions.
The speed limit for the free roadway adjacent to the toll road is 65 mph. On the toll road, it’s 75 mph.
Here’s how they came up with 100 mph. The road manager uses Microwave Vehicle Detectors to measure speed. These devices, placed along the route, can collect the speed of passing cars. The monitors work using low-power microwave radar designed for vehicle detection.
One way the data can be used: If there’s a sudden slowdown, workers check TV monitors to quickly learn if there’s an accident.
The MVD data in this case shows that before the accident the average speed in the left toll lane ranged from 79 to 82 mph. The right toll lane shows 65 to 69 mph.
The report states, “The average speed in the left lane at one point less than 15 minutes before the accident, just as it started to rain, exceeded 100 mph.”
An accompanying chart shows a spike around 6 a.m., 11 minutes before the pileup, of vehicles speeding between 100 and 105 mph.
Note that this may not be only one vehicle, and because it’s reported as the average speed rather than top speed, I wonder if there were vehicles above and below that marking.
As traffic backed up, the detectors showed drivers slowing to speeds of between 38 and 32 mph.
A final NTSB report is due in the spring. The remaining questions to be answered are these: What’s the explanation for that spike in speed? What caused the crash? Was the roadway properly treated for an ice storm? And what can be done to make certain nothing like this ever happens again?
