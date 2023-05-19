WATCHDOGFRI_2023_0519_04

Jeannette Tiffany is sworn in as mayor by Judge Eric Ransleben during a town council meeting at the Town of Trophy Club Town Hall on Wednesday.

 Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News

Trophy Club, the little Texas town with the strange name, swore in a new mayor this week. What makes it noteworthy is the way Mayor Jeannette Tiffany was elected.

She did it in a way you never see, using a technique that never works.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
0