Beverly Henley

Beverly Henley of Corinth is a property tax hero. She has taken her protest to binding arbitration, not once, not twice, but six times and has won every time.

 Steve Nurenberg/For The Dallas Morning News

For the years and years that I have reported on the broken, unfair Texas property appraisal/tax system, there’s one route to take in your appeal that I almost never mention.

I hesitated because it’s risky. It’s like rolling dice in a craps game. You could easily lose $450 or $550 depending on your home’s value.

Beverly Henley at desk

Beverly Henley of Corinth is a retired undertaker, which is fitting because through legal means she is trying to bury the unfair, broken property tax system. 
0
0
0
0
0