Back before I knew extended auto warranties were mostly a scam, I bought one. But every time I tried to use it at the car repair shop, they’d say, “Sorry. That policy doesn’t cover this.”

I got so ticked I called the company. Staffers there laughed at me. Too bad. So sad.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

