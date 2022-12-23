I realize you don’t get to read all of the nearly 100 Watchdog reports I write each year. You miss some of the important findings. So let’s catch up.
Here are some of what The Watchdog learned in 2022 — and shared with you. If you’re reading the online version of this, each item links to the original story.
Did you get a call from a supposed police officers’ charity? My suggestion after researching this is only give money to the local police association in the town in which you live.
Is the Texas electric grid ready for winter? Grid operator ERCOT says yes, yes, yes. Some energy experts say no, no, no. Prep, just in case, for blackouts. Last week, I bought fresh gasoline for my little generator. Stocked up on batteries and bottled water. My gut tells me we’re going to be OK. A Texas politician would never lie to me. Wait! What?
Google announced that it is changing its search results so the answers are more visual, with emphasis on photos and videos with less text. If you want your question answered through old-fashioned words you may have to keep scrolling past the visuals and the ads.
In the good news department, Google is offering a new privacy tool called “Results About Your Tool” that allows you to request to remove some of your personal information from search results. What info? Phone numbers, email addresses and home addresses.
If your bank calls and tells you there’s a problem with your Zelle account, it’s not the bank. It’s most likely a scammer. Hang up and call your bank directly.
You actually can, to borrow a well-worn phrase, beat City Hall. That’s what Brandy Bottone, the pregnant mom driving in the high occupancy vehicle lane, proved. She told Dallas County sheriff’s deputies who pulled her over — twice — that her fetus counted as the second passenger. It wasn’t an absurd argument because the state’s new abortion law did give a fetus status as a living person. Both of her tickets were dismissed. Say what you will about the abortion argument, but in this case, Bottone showed an ingenious way to use a technicality to beat a traffic ticket in municipal or justice of the peace court.
In a Watchdog exclusive, I reported that your monthly phone bill went up a few dollars this year because the state was ordered by a judge to pay small, mostly rural phone companies $210 million as part of a backlog of debt. Gov. Greg Abbott had previously decided to postpone the payments to reduce your tax burden. Now we must pay more. Note: When this happened, the state never officially shared this information with the public.
Speaking of paying more, I focused on how we’re forced to pay $6 billion in bond money for the next 20-30 years with the money going to energy companies that lost millions in the February 2021 freezeout. It’s Texas-styled socialism. How much more will you pay on your electric bill? Impossible to say. And that’s wrong. The increases should be clearly defined.
I guess Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw didn’t mean it when, talking about the Uvalde massacre, he said, “I’ll tender my resignation to the governor if I think there is any culpability in the Department of Public Safety.” I called on him to resign in a November column. He hasn’t.
If your appraisal district sends you a survey in the mail asking how much you paid for your house, feel free to toss it in the trash. Texas is a nondisclosure state, so this is a desperate move to collect information by the government.
If you know someone who has a pacemaker, make sure they know to keep any digital devices like smart watches or smart phones a foot or more away. The devices can trigger pacemaker failures. But the warnings about this are often in the small print.
By 2024, it appears that electric and hybrid vehicles may be allowed in HOV lanes, even if the vehicle has only one occupant, instead of the required two persons.
If you have an expensive pool vacuum cleaner, make sure to lock it down because thieves are stealing them in the middle of the night.
It’s nearly impossible to remove a county chief appraiser because the process used to elect them is complicated and involves dozens of local governments. But this year, we learned it can be done. Proof is the removal of ex-Denton County chief appraiser Hope McClure, who was bounced out like a Nolan Ryan fastball.
I learned about the dangers of SIM card theft, one of the scariest ID theft crimes. One way to beat it is to put a SIM card lock on your phone. But on an iPhone, you only have four chances to type in the code to open your phone after a reboot. If you fail after four chances, you probably have to go to the phone store and beg for help.
Texas state government has a rainy day fund that contains $13.6 billion. Add to that the projected state budget surplus of $27 billion, and the Texas Legislature and the governor have their hands on a tremendous amount of money — a whopping $40 billion! With the Legislature gaveling into session in January, the question is, how will they spend it?
A new state law designed to prevent state agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles and DPS from selling our personal information doesn’t seem to be working as intended. Vehicle owners keep telling me they register their car and, days later, get related junk mail.
I stumbled on a law firm’s website that explained how insurance companies can delay payments and frustrate customers until they give up. After The Watchdog discovered this, the post was removed. But I captured it before the take-down and reported what it said.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton decided to declare his own state holiday when he told all his employees they could go home early in celebration of the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion decision. Since this involves taxpayer dollars, he didn’t have that authority. Add that to the list of his alleged misdeeds.
This year, the Texas Lottery crashed through a barrier. It offered the first $100 scratch-off ticket in the nation. That seems hurtful, especially to families who can’t afford it.
Remember when school fads like yo-yos and trading baseball cards were simple? A new fad I reported is that students beat up a student in school, record it and then post the video online.
Have you noticed that if your bank account dips below a zero balance you probably are not getting charged a late fee or overcharges right away? There’s a grace period. Banks are doing this to avoid tougher regulations.
I alerted everyone that an invitation from Facebook to join “Facebook Protect” is legitimate.
More and more area cities are installing license plate readers. Police say it helps find stolen cars. Privacy advocates say these readers are an ethical violation.
The movement for Texas to secede from the union may be gaining steam. I reported how candidates for top statewide offices all the way down to local races have expressed sympathy for this drastic action. Expect state lawmakers to discuss and possibly vote to send this to voters as a proposed constitutional amendment.
Final note: In most years, I try to install several stalwart consumer advocates and government whistleblowers into the Watchdog Hall of Fame — but not this year. No one comes to mind.
