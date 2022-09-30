You don’t have to be a pregnant mom to get angry on that exit ramp off Central Expressway just north of Intertstate 635. That high-occupancy vehicle lane exit ramp is where Dallas County sheriff’s deputies routinely give HOV lane violators $275 tickets.
Plano mom Brandy Bottone caused a national ruckus when she argued that since Texas abortion law declares life begins at conception, the soon-to-be-born baby inside her counted as that required second passenger.
Bottone received two tickets for that offense. Both were dismissed in court.
Now another aggrieved driver has stepped forward. Richard Alexander, 56, a computer technician from Murphy, was hit with a $275 ticket while on the way to the VA Hospital.
He obviously can’t use the pregnancy argument. Instead, he researched the legality of the traffic stop, checked news reports, scoured government websites and wrote to government officers.
In doing so, he demonstrates the best tendencies of a citizen watchdog — a key component of Watchdog Nation, my consumer rights movement. Through his questions, Alexander learned about a significant change that would eventually allow one person to legally use the HOV lane on U.S. 75 if driving electric or hybrid cars. This would be the first time for such an offering in North Texas.
Bottone told me she welcomes the thought of others digging into the notorious North Texas exit ramp where alleged violators are stopped. “It’s good there’s a male perspective about it, and it’s not just about a woman and her body,” she told The Watchdog.
Ask q
uestions
I’m not trying to get Alexander out of a ticket. My interest is the excellent work he did researching information, and how, like any journalist, he ran into roadblocks. “I was up against a stone wall and didn’t know what to do,” he said.
He took the smart route: He asked a bunch of questions.
“As I get more answers, I have more questions,” he said.
He also picked up some interesting trivia about Dallas-Fort Worth roads, which I’ll share.
Asking ‘why?’
Alexander’s quest began when he found a major announcement in 2019 by the North Central Texas Council of Governments, which sets HOV lane policy. The council said that by 2020 U.S. 75/Central Expressway HOV lanes were to become open, general use lanes most of the time.
He couldn’t find anything retracting that. He wondered if sheriffs’ deputies have a legal right to give tickets. He wondered, “Why is anybody getting cited for driving in this lane?”
After several days and many emails, he got answers.
The 2020 change was postponed. TxDOT operates U.S. 75, and the delay was the result of negotiations with the Federal Highway Administration.
Here, thanks to Alexander’s work, is the latest news.
NCTCOG’s Kyle Roy told Alexander in an email that in 2024, the HOV lanes will operate as HOV lanes for two hours a day in the peak travel direction (two hours southbound in the morning and two hours northbound for evening rush hour).
Now each of the two HOV lanes is either north or south for the entire day.
Under the plan, violators would only get tickets during those four hours of HOV use.
In addition, Roy explains that eligibility for the HOV lanes will expand during those restricted hours to include electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, even when there’s only one occupant. That will be a first — and a significant one — for North Texas highways, TxDOT’s Tony Hartzel confirms.
“For the remaining 22 hours a day in both directions,” Roy continues, “all vehicles will be allowed with no toll” on HOV lanes.
Of course, this could change, as it already has at least once.
Road trivia
For road nerds, here are some trivia bits of what Alexander learned in his research:
1. Sheriff’s deputies can’t stop writing tickets even if they want to. They are under contract with TxDOT to provide HOV lane enforcement. It’s a federal highway requirement.
2. Deputies usually only stop violators on the southbound exit ramp because on the north side, there’s no safe place to pull vehicles over.
3. Some motorists assume that all HOV lanes also allow single drivers to use toll tags to pay for their trip. That’s true almost everywhere, but there are two exceptions where there are HOV-only lanes with no toll tag option. They are: I-30 from downtown Dallas east to Mesquite, and U.S. 75 from I-635 to Allen.
4. DART originally was responsible for HOV lane operations and maintenance, but in 2013, TxDOT took over. I didn’t remember that. Did you?
Court appearance
Bottone’s first ticket was dismissed by the Dallas County district attorney’s office based on a review of “the facts and circumstances” of her case. Her second ticket was dismissed, too, but with no reason given.
Alexander goes to court Oct. 5 to plead not guilty. He said he will base his argument on confusing signage.
‘Wasted space’
Alexander questions the government’s efforts to alleviate traffic congestion.
The U.S. 75 HOV lanes are “mostly wasted space,” he contends.
“During morning rush hour, four lanes of southbound U.S. 75 have five miles of bumper-to-bumper traffic before the I-635 interchange and one HOV lane that has a tiny fraction of the total traffic,” he told The Watchdog.
He believes HOV lanes are a failed experiment. “You have these two mostly empty HOV lanes, and it’s a shame that it goes to waste. We should have accountability about why the lanes aren’t being used more.”
He asks, smartly so, “What can be done to fix local traffic congestion?”