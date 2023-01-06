Open letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelan and the entire Texas Legislature:
Why do you hate us so?
OK, hate is a strong word, but it seems to a lot of Texans and non-Texans who watch you in action that you do everything you can to make life harder for us. It’s like we’re your adversaries instead of your constituents.
In a few days, Jan. 10, you will call to order the 88th session of the Texas Legislature, what insiders call the Lege. I think it’s only fair that you hear what people are saying about you.
Terry A. of Garland wrote to me: “It’s clear from your columns that Texas is a horribly run state. What is worse is that our elected representatives clearly don’t care. Maybe they prefer it that way.”
If you cared …
If you liked us, respected us, you would have hired outsiders to run a completely objective investigation of what went wrong at the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The shame here is that insiders are handling the probe, and they don’t seem to be in a hurry.
Same goes for the 2021 February Freezeout. You could have brought in outside experts to examine what I’ve called “corruption in real time” to investigate the crisis and its aftermath. You didn’t.
Even before that crisis you could have fixed the large number of problems in the selling of retail electricity to consumers. You didn’t, babbling instead about letting free markets work. It didn’t.
You could have poured your energy and resources into demanding that the state’s electric grid be bolstered, even joining up with the existing national grids. You didn’t.
You could have dipped into the rainy day fund and the budget surplus, which together total $40 billion, and used that money to avoid the sale of $6.3 billion in bonds. Those bonds will help replenish the coffers of energy companies that lost millions of dollars during the freezeout. Instead, Texas consumers will have to pay that back with interest on their light bills for the next 20 to 30 years. It’s socialism, Texas-style.
If you really liked us, you wouldn’t make women, often indigent, drive to another state to get an abortion.
If you liked us, you would have fixed the state’s utterly broken and unfair property tax system.
If you liked us, you would have set up a licensing system for home builders, remodelers and roofers so Texans wouldn’t get ripped off with such regularity.
If you liked us, you would not have turned down billions of dollars in federal funding for Medicaid expansion, which would have provided insurance coverage for those who need help and help improve the health opportunities for Texans.
You would place more regulations on the crypto miners you are welcoming from out of state and force them, rather than make it voluntary, to shut down in grid emergencies.
You would show better planning for the future. Texas has just passed the 30 million mark in population. As Bill B. of Richardson wrote me, “What sort of planning is going on, if any, to ensure we have a reliable electric grid in the future?” (Planning? Surely you jest!)
He’s backed by Phil Tibbals of Lucas: “It is amazing to see the growth in our area and all the jobs it will create. I am concerned about the amount of energy it will require to light, heat and cool so many square feet.”
If you liked us, you wouldn’t have supported Attorney General Ken Paxton’s reelection last year. Surely you could have found another Republican lawyer to run who isn’t under FBI investigation for corruption and who doesn’t face a trial for allegedly selling financial securities without a license.
You won’t waste your time during the Lege talking about secession from the United States of America.
You’d bolster our privacy laws so companies can’t sell our data to marketers. Texas is one of the last states to jump on the privacy bandwagon.
You’d worry more about helping rather than hindering public education and worrying about who wants to change their gender.
You wouldn’t curtail voting rights. You wouldn’t stop the teaching of the history of discrimination and racism in schools.
You wouldn’t have allowed the governor to cut off unemployment benefits to 1 million Texans.
In a letter printed last month in The Dallas Morning News, Steve Richardson of Plano summed it up best: He called on state Republican leaders to “learn to appreciate, value and respect all Texans, not just straight, gender-conforming Texans. It’s about time that elected officials in Texas recognize they represent all Texans, not just Republican primary voters.”
He was backed by Dan Siculan of Royse City, whose printed letter stated: “It is frustrating to see over and over again that our Texas government is seemingly not only not looking out for us but may be actively working against us.”
If you truly respected us, you won’t give Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw the $1.2 billion he wants to build an active shooter training center and police academy. A billion dollars?
And you’d work harder to foster civil rights, one of the great issues of our era which never seems to be on your front burner.
I’ll conclude by doing something you leaders won’t like — quoting the late great Molly Ivins. I never get anywhere insulting people, but if the shoe fits. …
She said, “When the legislature is set to convene, every village is about to lose its idiot.”
Don’t be an idiot. Show us you care about us. The new session is a chance to make amends.
I’ll conclude with the legendary words of Sam Houston: “Do right and risk consequences.”
Most sincerely,
The Watchdog
