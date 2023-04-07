watchdog flag

An upside-down U.S. flag is a symbol of distress. Distressed is how Lisa Neidinger, a 23-year Army veteran, felt as she tried for weeks to get someone to replace the battered flag flying over the Coppell post office on South Denton Tap Road.

 Courtesy photo/Lisa Neidinger

“A thoughtful mind,” anti-slavery leader Henry Ward Beecher once wrote, “when it sees a nation’s flag, sees not the flag only, but the nation itself.”

That’s what happened this past month to Lisa Neidinger, an Irving resident who served 23 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a major.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

