“A thoughtful mind,” anti-slavery leader Henry Ward Beecher once wrote, “when it sees a nation’s flag, sees not the flag only, but the nation itself.”
That’s what happened this past month to Lisa Neidinger, an Irving resident who served 23 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a major.
Almost every day, she drives by the Coppell post office on South Denton Tap Road. She looks up and sees the most tattered U.S. flag she ever did see.
“It’s beyond disrespectful,” she told The Watchdog. “It’s a complete disgrace.”
The flag is so battered that it looks like someone hung a colorful beach towel atop the flag pole.
Neidinger tried to get it fixed.
She visited with the counter staff, who were unable to help. She tried calling a supervisor, but it’s tough to get anyone on the phone at this post office, home of the 75019 ZIP code. I tried calling, without success, too.
She sent the U.S. Postal Service an online comment and also talked to customer service at USPS, where a staffer told her a new flag is on order.
“Well, take it down until the new one arrives,” Neidinger suggested. “I would much rather see no flag up there,” she said.
A USPS staffer told her, “We are required to fly a flag at all federal buildings.”.
Someone told her it’s the janitor’s fault, which to me sounds ridiculous. Every post office has someone in charge, and it’s not the janitor.
One photo by Neidinger shows the flag with the blue portion upside down, a symbol of distress.
I can understand how the highly troubled USPS, more than most, might want to display a symbol of distress. But this is the wrong way to do it.
Neidinger received a boilerplate reply from USPS that stated, “We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you.”
She told me, “It’s not the inconvenience that disturbs me. It’s the disrespect of the flag overall.”
This 75019 flag is lit 24 hours a day, so according to flag etiquette, it doesn’t need to go up and down every day. A lit flag can be left alone. That’s what’s happening here.
In late March, Neidinger was delighted. She saw a crane beside the flag pole. This was it! Turns out the crane was there to place materials on the roof. Only yards away from the high-flying tattered flag, the crane operators could have ended this saga. They didn’t.
“Pitiful,” Neidinger said.
Here’s how this ended.
Six hours after The Watchdog contacted the post office, I received a response from USPS spokesperson Carol L. Hunt. In her note, she wrote that USPS “takes pride in displaying the American flag at its facilities. We appreciate being made aware of this situation by our customer, who we understand is a veteran.”
She continued, “Earlier today, a new U.S. flag was hoisted at the Coppell main post office. … We sincerely apologize for this unintended error.”
When I told Neidinger, she shouted with joy.
“I am so thrilled that flag is being given the rest it should be having, and I’m glad that another flag can fly in its place.”
Because remember: When you see a flag, it’s not the flag only, but the nation itself.
