Hello Dave. Frisco resident here, and I wanted to get your opinion on something. I received a mailer from the Frisco Police Officers Association Charities. There was information on how much of a donation was needed to receive recognition that included dinner with the executive board members for a mere donation of $10,000. Really? For a mere $5,000 you can get an association ring. I was in for a contribution before I saw this. What is your opinion of this? Buying access. Does it smell right?
Signed, Rick Hall
Rick, first I commend you for asking questions and going above and beyond to make sure you don’t waste your money. You show the traits of a true citizen of my Watchdog Nation consumer rights movement.
Phony police associations are a continuing scam. Earlier this year, officials in San Joaquin County, California, warned the public about phone calls for a charity that supposedly helps officers injured in the line of duty.
In Oshkosh, Wisconsin, police were trying to track down a phone caller pretending to be with the local police.
The Federal Trade Commission warns on its website that “simply having the words ‘police’ or ‘firefighter’ in an organization’s name doesn’t mean police or firefighters are members of the group.”
The FTC says no legitimate fundraiser would promise that you won’t be stopped for speeding if you have a police organization’s decal in your car window.
Make a difference with donations
The Frisco flier’s headline is “Help make a difference in Frisco!”
“Be a hero today. Donate to your law enforcement officers.”
For $50, you get a supporter’s window decal, or two for $100.
For $5,000, you get a plaque, a ring, lunch with the association president, and for $10,000 you get dinner with executive board members.
Tyson Meyers, president of the group, told me he didn’t believe anyone gave $10,000 so there was no dinner. Records show the charity is IRS-approved. He said it’s 20 years old.
Usually, he said, police are not permitted to solicit donations, so they hire an outside company to handle it. Financial records of the charity are not public, he told me.
The hired company, New Equity Productions, did not return messages.
Because the charity’s annual gross receipts are less than $50,000, it’s only required to file a postcard with the IRS. That means a breakdown of receipts and expenditures is not publicly available.
The charity says on its website that it donates “money and time to benefit numerous charities, groups and organizations in Texas.”
The website lists several recipients, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County, which confirmed donations from them, and Assist the Officer Foundation, whose chairman, Ed Lujan, told me, “We appreciate their support in helping out the law enforcement family.”
Meyers told me the group gives scholarships to the children of police officers, supports various area charities and helps to fund community events.
On the up and up?
“They are absolutely legit.”
The comment about the Frisco police charity comes from Kevin Lawrence, executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association.
He told me that Hall, the Frisco resident, is smart to question a charity’s authenticity because when it comes to solicitation by fake police charities, “There are still bunches of them out there.”
He said Frisco police draw no salaries from their charity.
Lawrence’s advice: “Look into the charity. Call your local police department and ask them.
“Always donate to the local association in your town. If you’re in Frisco, donate to Frisco.”
In answer to your question Rick, I wish the charity would show its receipts and expenditures even though it’s not legally required.
We also don’t know how much money the fundraising company keeps and how much goes back to Frisco.
And yes, $10,000 for a dinner with top leaders is high, but if someone is going to give $10,000 to a charity, they probably deserve a thank-you dinner.
But everybody needs to make sure donors don’t get special treatment in police or legal matters. Avoid favoritism and conflicts of interest.
In the know
Ask for a breakdown of a charity’s programs you would be supporting and their fundraising costs. Get it in writing.
If the organization is not IRS-approved, that’s a tipoff that it’s not authentic.
Find out if the contribution stays local.
Don’t give cash donations.
If a fundraiser promises special treatment, that’s a red flag.
If a fundraiser is aggressive or intimidating, report it to the local police.
Check out charities on websites — GuideStar and Charity Navigator.
Do a web search for the name of the charity in quotes and then add the word scam.
Do a web search for the charity’s name and the phrase “Form 990″ to pull up any public tax returns.
