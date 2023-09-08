Some people who believe in aliens and UFOs do not like me.
Other people who do not believe in aliens and UFOs also do not like me.
I guess government records on the alleged capture of spaceship debris and crashed alien pilots, if true, will be the tiebreaker.
In previous columns, I’ve called UFOs the biggest story in the history of humanity. My mail from both sides is fascinating. (As usual, I’m not using full names because, when you write to The Watchdog, you write to me in confidence.)
L.P. writes that a government coverup “is the biggest lie in human history, and people like yourself in the media have been part and parcel to that lie for 80 years now.”
Questioning a college professor I quoted who complained about lack of evidence. L.P. writes, “Jesus. Does one have to land on your head?”
D.H. doesn’t believe whistleblower David Grusch, who testified before a congressional committee that spacecraft debris exists. “In my opinion, the man is mentally ill,” D.H. states. “He’s had his 15 minutes of fame. Let’s move on.”
J.K. writes, “When are journalists, academics and the scientific community going to own up and admit you totally ‘drank the Kool-Aid’ in buying the government’s propaganda dismissing UFO reports as weather balloons and space debris? Come on! Journalists are supposed to be society’s watchdogs against disinformation and propaganda. Instead you are still spreading it. Shame on you!”
G.S. writes, “Try doing some investigative reporting on this. A 10-year-old could connect the dots on this one. Or don’t, because it’s going to break wide open.”
R.B. writes, “I was so disappointed to read your column glorifying the scammers pushing the little green men story. I thought you tried to protect your readers from this sort of thing. These stunning claims require compelling physical evidence, none of which has been produced. A little restraint, please!”
UFO review board
In my recent loved and hated story about whistleblower David Grusch, I explained the reason for writing it is because I didn’t find many people who knew about his astounding July congressional testimony.
Under oath, he said he had information about spacecraft debris whose technology was reverse-engineered. He said he heard from witnesses that the government also had alien pilots in hiding. Dead or alive? He didn’t say.
Similarly, few people seem to know about a remarkable UFO-related amendment now before the U.S. Congress.
The amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act was supported by the most powerful Senate lawmaker, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York. Plus, it’s supported by both Democrats and Republicans. A version has passed the House and the Senate.
Under the proposal, President Joe Biden would appoint a nine-member review board that would collect, examine and release UFO-related records.
The only person allowed to share findings with the public is the president.
The extraordinary amendment states that “any and all recovered [UFOs] and biological evidence of non-human intelligence that may be controlled by private individuals” or others (presumed to be defense contractors) should be transferred to the U.S. government.
In a detailed written statement, Schumer said UFO documents carry “the presumption of immediate disclosure, which means that a review board would have to provide a reasoning for the documents to stay classified.”
Hiding UFO records “is simply unacceptable,” the Senate leader continued.
In Schumer’s statement, he quotes Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, saying: “There is a lot we still don’t know. ... I hope this will spur further cooperation from the executive branch.”
The goal, the amendment states, is to inform the American people about “the history of the federal government’s knowledge and involvement surrounding [UFOs].”
I don’t believe this is going to turn out like the opening of Al Capone’s vault on live TV in 1986. It was empty.
In the case of secret UFO records, I’m betting the vault is not empty.
Can’t wait. It is, potentially, the biggest story in the history of humanity.
