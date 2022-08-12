The Watchdog knows that sometimes you have to keep gnawing on the bone to really get to the meat of things. So here’s my update on some of our favorite issues: spam harassment, floundering by big credit score companies that are supposed to look out for you, property tax misery and more:
Sad news
Recently I told the story of a decorated Vietnam veteran, William Lindsey of Dallas, who lost the use of his longtime Dallas home to a remodeler who took Lindsey’s house apart with a plan to improve it. But he left, leaving the house uninhabitable.
Sometimes, the veteran had to sleep in his car.
In late July, Lindsey’s wife, Pearlie, passed away.
The widower told me stress from the house ordeal contributed to her passing. She died of sadness, he said. Condolences from The Watchdog, Mr. Lindsey.
Equifax does it again
The worst of the three major credit bureaus messes up again. The Wall Street Journal reports that, during a three-week period, Equifax sent incorrect credit scores to lenders “resulting in higher interest rates and denied applications.”
This affected millions of people applying for auto loans, mortgages and credit cards. The scores were as much as 20 points off the true score, higher or lower.
Remember how, in 2017, Equifax was responsible for the largest data breach in history? The data grab exposed personal information of almost 150 million Americans.
Equifax officials say everything is fixed and they are working with lenders to rectify problems.
Sounds fine-worthy to me.
Property tax postcards
For property owners, those postcards I told you about from your county tax assessor/collector that lead you to your proposed property tax rates are arriving in the mail.
But there’s a problem. Several recipients have asked The Watchdog why it costs $1 or $1.25 to obtain your property’s tax data when it should be free.
The answer, as best I can tell, is that these people are typing in the incorrect web address from the postcard to their computer, tablet or phone. They end up at a site that charges.
Type in exactly: Texas.Gov/PropertyTaxes for the real site. Don’t type it into Google. Type it into the box for web addresses. One letter off and you could end up on a different website.
The real web address, shown above, leads you to your county site, and from there you type in your address for the numbers. Free.
Protest your tax rate
The point of the postcards, aside from showing you proposed tax rates, is to lead you to an email link to complain to or compliment your elected officials before they vote on a property tax rate.
Here are the terms to remember:
The proposed tax rate is what the government is considering for approval (after two public hearings) in its new budget.
The no-new-revenue tax rate is the rate that would raise the same amount of money as the previous year.
The voter-approval rate is a rate that increases enough to cause a mandatory election for voters to approve or disapprove the bigger increase.
Look for many entities to propose a rate just beneath the voter-approval rate, which avoids an election yet raises the most money possible.
The no-new-revenue rate is the worthy goal to fight for.
Denton County uproar
The Watchdog cannot emphasize enough the significance of a recent move by the Denton County Commissioners Court. Last week, they voted no-confidence in the Denton Central Appraisal District.
Even worse for embattled Chief Appraiser Hope McClure, the commissioners refused to approve the appraisal district’s budget.
County Judge Andy Eads made sure to mention in his remarks that the appraisal district “is separate from the county.” Once again, the district is late certifying property values.
Eads scolded the appraisal district for asking for a 17% budget increase that he said was “out of touch.”
He said the district has missed deadlines for the past three years, and leadership is “full of blame and excuses.”
A zero budget is as bold a protest as possible. You don’t see this happen.
The Denton City Council joined the commissioners by voting to disapprove the new budget proposal, too.
Chief Appraiser McClure told me state law allows for every government covered by the appraisal district to have a vote toward her budget.
“Denton County has 61 voting entities,” she said. The commissioners represent only “one out of 61.”
“The appraisal district cannot work and appraise over 465,000 accounts per year with only 87 employees,” McClure said. “By not approving this necessary budget increase, it will unfortunately hurt the Denton County property owners, cities and schools in the long run.”
McClure has dug in, but so have the county commissioners. McClure can lower her proposed budget and try again.
DFW ranks high, but that’s bad
Finally, Dallas and Fort Worth scored high in a couple of recent surveys.
But it’s not good news.
In one sponsored by Landline Landscape Report, Dallas earned a fourth-place finish among cities whose residents receive the most landline phone scam calls. The study claims the typical landline phone user spends 45 minutes a week dealing with unwanted calls.
In another contest from First Orion, 2,100 mobile phone users who receive scam calls were surveyed. Dallas “won” second place in the nation for the most calls. Fort Worth finished third. The winner? San Antonio.
Common phone scams include: vehicle warranties, health care, Social Security, insurance, financial assistance, home warranties, fake government agents and financial services.
The worst states for this are Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio and Michigan.
I can’t vouch for the accuracy of these surveys, but I share the results so you see one thing: You are not alone.