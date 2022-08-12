Liebermcclure

Hope McClure, chief appraiser at the Denton Central Appraisal District, insists she needs more employees to do her job properly.

 Ben Torres/For The Dallas Morning News

The Watchdog knows that sometimes you have to keep gnawing on the bone to really get to the meat of things. So here’s my update on some of our favorite issues: spam harassment, floundering by big credit score companies that are supposed to look out for you, property tax misery and more:

Sad news

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

Tags

Recommended for you