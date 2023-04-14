Some electricity companies lost millions of dollars after Texas’ 2021 February freezeout. Other power companies took advantage of the situation, and a few made record profits in the millions.
For those who lost money, some companies received what I call corporate welfare bailouts to make up for the losses and balance their financial books. Others have declared bankruptcy. Still others are tied up in lawsuits.
We customers are stuck paying for this mess on our monthly bills, possibly for decades.
But what if I told you that the Texas Supreme Court could reverse the whole process?
Imagine this: Company A, which made record profits during the storm, would have to return the high profits it received to electricity grid operator ERCOT.
ERCOT would then redistribute it to Company B, which was unfairly and possibly illegally overcharged. Some money could go to customers, too, who, as of now, will pay higher charges for years to come.
A Texas appeals court ruled last month that the Public Utility Commission did not have the legal right during the freezeout to force electricity customers to overpay for electricity. The PUC had allowed ERCOT to set record-high wholesale pricing — $9,000 per megawatt-hour rate during the storm and part of its aftermath. This was a 650% jump from normal rates.
If this ruling is not overturned by the state’s highest court, chaos could ensue.
The Watchdog is rooting for chaos.
Nobody should have made billions off the death and destruction of our state during the days-long blackouts. Similarly, electricity providers shouldn’t have lost, collectively, billions of dollars because the PUC overpriced megawatts to the maximum level — and kept the maximum pricing longer than needed. And no way should Texas consumers have to foot the bill for this debacle.
After the freezeout, Arthur D’Andrea, the only PUC commissioner in office after the other two resigned in disgrace, told out-of-state investors not to worry. He had their backs, he promised. Repricing would never happen, according to a recording of the investors’ phone call first reported by Texas Monthly.
“I took the first step to tip the scale as hard as I could in favor of it being resolved,” D’Andrea told investors. “The best I can do is put the weight of the commission in favor of not repricing.”
At the time, I called it corruption in real time, right before our eyes.
D’Andrea was quickly forced to resign. Then, an all-new PUC leadership appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott stuck to the plan: What’s done is done. Tip the scale with the weight of the commission — and then move on.
Since the storm, proceeds from more than $6 billion in bond sales were shuffled to various companies like Halloween candy. This was both a trick and a treat.
No one ever thought it could be reversed.
Until now.
A ruling by a panel of judges of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in Austin declared that the PUC “in extreme circumstances under extraordinary pressure … exceeded its power by eliminating competition entirely.”
In Texas, prices are supposed to be set by competition, not government dictates.
In other words, the PUC choked.
When I asked energy consultant Doug Lewin of Austin about repricing, he answered, “I honestly can’t get my head around how this would work. There are so many transactions and so many are so complicated, and it was settled so long ago.” (Note: $55 billion in transactions occurred, court papers show.)
“It would be phenomenally difficult to rewind all of that and put it back the way it was,” continued Lewin, who produces the “Texas Power” podcast. “I don’t know that it’s impossible, but it’s close to it.”
Michael J. Jewell, an Austin energy lawyer representing an electricity generating company in the lawsuit, explained how it could work.
“ERCOT actually has got all the data to indicate where the money should have gone, who should have been paid what, and who should have paid how much,” he said.
Even though this matter is now more than two years old, Jewell said that hurt parties, because of the PUC’s alleged illegal action, should still be entitled to some kind of court-approved relief.
“Just because it is difficult does not mean that the harm caused by the PUC’s orders should not be addressed,” Jewell said.
The PUC and ERCOT, citing the pending appeal, declined to talk to me about the case. Same goes for the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which is representing the PUC in the case. No comment from it either.
In its appeal, PUC lawyers argue that the commission had to make “split-second conditions … in a life-or-death situation.”
In an argument rejected by the appeals court, PUC lawyers said the pricing was no longer an issue because it’s no longer in effect. (That’s like bank robbers saying they shouldn’t be prosecuted because the robbery was two years old.)
In the best scenario, Jewell said, companies that win refunds can “share the proceeds with their customers.”
“Give it back” is The Watchdog’s rallying cry.
Until recently that was impossible to consider. No longer.
Note: If you want to look up the legal case, it’s Luminant Energy Co. vs. Public Utility Commission of Texas. No. 03-21-00098-CV.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.