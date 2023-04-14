Some electricity companies lost millions of dollars after Texas’ 2021 February freezeout. Other power companies took advantage of the situation, and a few made record profits in the millions.

For those who lost money, some companies received what I call corporate welfare bailouts to make up for the losses and balance their financial books. Others have declared bankruptcy. Still others are tied up in lawsuits.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
0