I am fascinated by elite secret societies like the Skull & Bones at Yale, the Bohemian Club that meets beneath redwood trees and the big boys over at La Cosa Nostra.
That’s why a mailing my 89-year-old mother-in-law received caught my eye. It was an invitation to join the “Secret Society.”
Mom gets a lot of mail asking for money. She’s best friends with Publishers Clearinghouse and loves to give to animal causes. One time, she gave to a charity supporting donkeys. He-haw!
It’s obvious that once you give to a charity, that outfit might sell your name to another mailing list and to another and another. My wife and I do our best to protect her from wasting money on these causes, of which only some may be legitimate. It’s hard to tell.
We keep telling Mom not to send money to strangers, but some of the come-ons she receives touch her heart and she pulls out her checkbook. Fortunately, she passed the Secret Society letter on to me.
The Society stands out for several reasons:
An elaborate 10-page, single-spaced sales letter promises to teach her the secrets of success.
It doesn’t ask for money, just permission to send her a free pamphlet.
I can’t remember in this age of short videos and everything online the last time I saw a 10-page, single-spaced solicitation. It feels so 1989.
They even used a regular postage stamp for the mailing, and if you want to join, you send in your certificate of acceptance by — get this — fax. Only thing is, I discovered the group has been citing the wrong fax number in its mailings.
If you’re looking for an old-school sales pitch that no longer works because technology has passed it by, this is it. The Secret Society has seen better days.
The letter
The letter informs Mom that she is one of the lucky few who have been targeted to join the secret class of leaders who quietly run our country. Please keep this confidential, it says. (So much for that.)
Using her first name throughout the letter, it praises her for possessing “some very rare, hidden traits.”
It informs that with its collection of famous people, billionaires, intellectuals and scientists, it’s considered by some to be “the most powerful organization in the world.”
Pretty impressive, Mom.
The letter writer doesn’t fully identify him or herself, but adds, “I don’t mean to brag, but I’m perhaps one of the most famous people in the world. If you own a TV, listen to the radio, browse the Internet, you will find me in a news story.”
“I know what you’re thinking,” it continues. “This can’t be real. Must be a scam of some kind.”
The letter promises it’s not.
Finally, at the end of 10 pages, the letter guarantees success and signs off as “Tom.”
Man behind the letter
I asked Dallas Morning News researcher Misha Vaid to help me find out who’s behind this. She described the research as going down “a very fun, albeit baffling rabbit hole.”
She helped me find the wizard behind this enterprise. Mark Hamilton is his pen name, and his real name is Wallace Ward, who is 64 and lives in Nevada.
In an hourlong phone interview, Ward told me the free pamphlet he sends can lead the curious to buy his $139 book, which, in turn, can lead buyers to pay $299 for a 3,000-page book by him. He calls it his “magnum opus” and shares his life philosophy, which he calls Neo-Tech.
The company that prints his book printed phone books, so you get an idea of his book’s heft.
The Neo-Tech philosophy was started decades ago by his dad, who had the same name. He carries on his late father’s work.
In summary, it goes like this: The world, especially in business and government, is populated by liars and cheats. The only way to stop them is through truth and honesty.
Ward told me he has thousands of followers. I read some of their comments online.
One follower wrote that Ward’s writings are “an amazing piece of literature.” Another called his work “pure genius.” Yet another wrote, “I spent $300 on this. Do not regret a penny of it.”
Critics abound: “The gullible must be attracted by shiny objects,” one wrote.
Ward told me that he believes his critics haven’t taken the time to study his materials.
In our interview he acknowledged that it’s inappropriate to send such letters to the elderly, and he vows that he’s trying to cull the mailing lists he buys to attract a younger audience. But the lists, he says, are mostly populated by the elderly. Old school.
“I haven’t been able to figure out how to market this online,” he confesses. “I’ve tried over and over again to target younger people, but I haven’t been able to make that work through direct mail at this point in time.”
In his prime, he sent out 20,000 letters a month. Now, he feels lucky if he can get 2,000 out each month.
Nothing I can find is illegal here, but its morality is debatable. The initial letter is filled with promises about joining a society that claims to help rule the world.
While many solicitations thrive online, this one, without a strong digital presence, is dying. Ward refers to “the good old days.” He says that in his endeavors, “I am the last man standing.”
After seeing his ridiculous promises that Mom can help rule the world, that’s probably not a bad thing.
