As we look ahead into 2022, our newsroom calendars are marked with locally important dates such as elections and the first day of school at the brand-new Denton High School campus in the fall.
Here are the top stories we’ll continue to monitor in the new year.
Open seats for 2022 elections
Dozens of candidates spread across all levels of government will be vying for residents’ votes in the new year.
That includes nearly two dozen candidates for spots in the Texas Legislature and the U.S. Congress, as well as candidates for local city councils, school boards and the county Commissioners Court.
Races to watch include the Denton City Council at-large seat being vacated by council member Deb Armintor, Denton’s mayoral race and Denton County’s newly christened Texas House District 57 seat.
District 57 was included in the new redistricting map signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021.
Coming off a contentious redistricting process, members of the Republican and Democratic parties will have eyes on this year’s race for the Precinct 2 seat on Denton County’s Commissioners Court.
Criticism from residents and Denton County Democratic Party representatives focused on the population changes to Precinct 2. The precinct’s race for commissioner was decided by fewer than 400 votes in 2018, making it by far the most competitive of the four.
The filing deadline for a place in the party primaries next year already came and went, but filing for municipal races, such as for the Denton City Council, won’t come until January.
The final fate of the Confederate soldier monument
A new exhibit featuring Denton County’s Confederate soldier monument will be moved to the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum in early 2022 after the plans were announced in April.
The monument was surrounded by controversy and protests leading up to its removal from the Courthouse on the Square lawn in June 2020, and much of that debate has stuck around. Officials have stated the new exhibit will not only feature pieces of the monument but commentary on the history of slavery as well; nonetheless, activist Willie Hudspeth, who kept up a decadeslong protest against the statue, has opposed the idea.
The exhibit was supposed to have been installed by the end of 2021, but that timeline has been pushed back. Officials have not given a reason for those delays, with the latest update from County Judge Andy Eads being that the move will likely take place sometime in January or February.
Redistricting
This past year brought local voters more political maps, which means the possibility of changes in political representation on various bodies.
Elections in 2022 and throughout the next decade will show the full extent of these changes.
The city of Denton was carved up or lumped in with large swaths of distant voters in many of the maps. Progressives have decried maps drawn by state legislators for U.S. House, Texas House and Texas Senate districts as having an inherent bias toward conservative candidates.
The same argument has been made against districts redrawn by the Denton County Commissioners Court. The reverse argument — that progressive candidates will be unfairly benefited — was made by some against the districts passed by the Denton City Council, but a majority of council members rejected those complaints and argued the since-approved map rectifies previous gerrymandering.
Sample ballots aren’t ready yet, but the Denton County Elections Administration website has an online tool that will let you know who to expect on your ballot when elections roll around in the new year.
New Denton High School will come online
After almost four years of construction, the brand-new Denton High campus on North Bonnie Brae Street is set to welcome students in fall 2022, after construction wraps up.
The new campus will be a replacement for the existing campus at 1007 Fulton St., which will eventually become the new Calhoun Middle School.
The new Denton High will be a 490,000-square-foot, two-story building with hallways feeding into the cafeteria common area and the library. The campus sits on roughly 150 acres and also will include three competition gyms, a fine arts corridor, an outdoor performance space and several sports fields. Architects designed the campus with a 2,400-student capacity in mind but said there would be room for expansion if needed.
The project was able to avoid delays that many construction sites had when the pandemic hit because Denton ISD bought all of the raw materials needed to finish the high school in early 2020, Superintendent Jamie Wilson said.
Businesses and apartments on the way
While Denton’s business landscape saw lots of comings and goings in 2021 with the closure of retail staples like Drug Emporium and downtown eatery J&J’s Pizza, next year promises to bring just as much bustle.
All eyes are on the Denton Square amid the anticipated reopening of popular retro arcade bar Free Play, which announced in June that it would relocate to the former Abbey Inn building at 101 W. Hickory St. after closing its former location amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new space will be the North Texas arcade chain’s biggest location to date, set to house over 100 games, more than 20 pinball machines, two bars and a kitchen.
The arcade has not announced an official opening date but has been hiring staff and was hosting a limited preview event on New Year’s Eve, so all signs point to a full opening in the near future.
Denton can also look forward to several new housing developments on and around Loop 288 next year, with construction at Quincy Court Apartments at the southeast corner of Stuart Road and North Loop 288 currently underway and a rental community of 316 single-story homes expected to break ground next year. Denton Grove, a 276-unit apartment complex on South Loop 288 and Duchess Drive, is likewise anticipated to begin construction next year, with a 216-unit complex, Pebblebrook Parkside, also on the horizon for McKinney Street at South Loop 288.
The developments will help meet growing demand for housing in North Texas, with 9,500 units needed over the next five years, consultants told the Denton City Council earlier this year.