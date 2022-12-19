Steve Motes walked 3.2 miles to be the first in line the morning of Dec. 12 for the grand opening of the new low-barrier shelter on Loop 288. A partnership between Our Daily Bread and the Monsignor King Outreach Center, the new shelter offers a one-stop network of wrap-around services for people experiencing homelessness in Denton County.
For years, Motes had been trying to make something like the new shelter happen for the growing unsheltered population in Denton. A drug habit led him to the streets five years ago. His son’s murder in Alabama brought him back nearly two years ago and into counseling. He said Denton’s lack of affordable housing isn’t helping his situation.
“There are very far and few affordable apartments,” Motes said.
Although an hour and a half walk, Motes wasn’t going to miss opening day of the new shelter last week, or the chance to grab a bed for the week before the 4 p.m. Monday deadline.
He called the new shelter wonderful because residents don’t have to walk all over town to receive services like mental health. Now those services are gradually being offered at the new shelter.
Last week, shelter guests were able to get vouchers for transportation, a new picture ID and their name on the housing priority list.
“So the old schools have seen a lot of people die, friends gone and could barely get a peanut butter sandwich,” Motes said. “The new shelter is like gold to them, and they called me crazy when I told them about it.”
The Loop 288 shelter has been full since it opened early last week. The 36 beds available for women filled, as did the emergency shelter beds.
Our Daily Bread Executive Director Wendy McGee said so many people arrived that staff set up 20 more cots to accommodate the overflow from the 120-bed emergency shelter.
And the overflow could continue as Christmas Eve approaches. The temperature is forecasted to drop below freezing on Friday.
Accommodating overflow and access
Motes estimated there are about 300 to 400 people who will be without shelter through the holidays in Denton County, and they’ll be looking for some place warm with the temperatures dropping.
He wondered why access to the previous shelter wasn't available for any overflow of unsheltered people.
The new shelter, though, is capable of accommodating 650 people, many of whom would be located on cots in the large main community area. It’s a point McGee made and one that Stuart Birdseye, a spokesperson for the city of Denton, raised when he explained the city's decision to close the previous shelter.
“The goal is to have the new shelter be the main location for services and assistance in Denton,” Birdseye said.
Birdseye also mentioned that the Salvation Army continues to provide emergency shelter, and the hotel voucher program is still available to individuals and families.
Motes pointed out that the Salvation Army’s shelter is geared toward families and not individuals and has limited space available. It’s why he’d often run into families who were living in their cars when he’d go out at night to get blankets.
“They stay packed,” Motes said about the Salvation Army shelter.
In addition to accommodating unsheltered residents during overflow or a transitional period, Motes wasn’t sure why the city didn’t have an established bus route to the new shelter before it opened Dec. 12.
It’s a concern other homeless advocates have shared, as well.
Brittney Farr from Denton County Transportation Authority said the organization has been having conversations with Our Daily Bread since the Denton nonprofit announced the shelter’s opening.
Their solution was to use Denton Connect Route 6, which is approximately half a mile from the new shelter, so that the GoZone boundary adjustment would encapsulate the new facility.
Farr said making changes to routes and timetables required them to reroute the bus line, reprint schedules and prepare a new driver to sign up for the shifts. They try to group service changes, Farr said, so they have only one or two major service changes each year.
“This minimizes the impact on both our operators and riders, while maintaining consistency and adhering to our posted schedules,” Farr said.
“There is quite a bit more to adjusting bus routes than drawing lines on maps, hence why the Route 3 adjustment is included in the overall service and fare change decision that goes into effect at the beginning of the year.”
The clients, she said, “would be well served” for the three weeks prior to the pending adjustment taking effect in January 2023.
Motes' concern about offering GoZone as an option is the upcoming price increase for rides.
At the beginning of the year, the service will increase from 75 cents to $1.50, with 50 cents per mile added after four miles with a $5 cap.
Payment is often difficult for someone unsheltered, and many don't have a working smartphone or internet access to schedule a GoZone ride.
A working cellphone, though, is one of the additional partner services provided at the new shelter, McGee said. Several cellphone providers will offer phones through a federal government program to people experiencing homelessness.
This week, McGee said a Cricket Wireless representative will be on-site at the shelter to set up phone service for shelter guests.
At the new Loop 288 shelter, Motes said the intake process is similar to what it was at the previous shelter. Guests have to check in by 4 p.m. every day to keep their bunks in the emergency shelter.
They work on a first-come, first-served basis, though McGee said they were being more flexible with the check-ins as they get through the new shelter's first couple of weeks.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.