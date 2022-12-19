Loop 288 shelter enhanced room
Buy Now

Enhanced rooms will provide extended-stay shelters for transition housing clients in the new shelter.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Steve Motes walked 3.2 miles to be the first in line the morning of Dec. 12 for the grand opening of the new low-barrier shelter on Loop 288. A partnership between Our Daily Bread and the Monsignor King Outreach Center, the new shelter offers a one-stop network of wrap-around services for people experiencing homelessness in Denton County.

For years, Motes had been trying to make something like the new shelter happen for the growing unsheltered population in Denton. A drug habit led him to the streets five years ago. His son’s murder in Alabama brought him back nearly two years ago and into counseling. He said Denton’s lack of affordable housing isn’t helping his situation.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you