Amid February’s extreme winter weather, The Junction of Denton County has been able to maintain its COVID-19 capacity and avoid being overwhelmed thanks to the other warming centers across the city of Denton.
The inclement weather has forced some out of their homes due to lack of power, heat, water or a combination of the three. The Junction’s emergency shelter at 300 S. Woodrow Lane, which is usually open a few days a week, has been running since late last week when the temperature started dropping.
“We have not closed. We’ve been open since the inclement weather started,” said Alva Santos, assistant director of The Junction. “We were keeping the main site [at Our Daily Bread] open until 4 [p.m.] so they could head from here to the emergency shelter, then we rolled over from the main site to the emergency shelter. … If there were no extra beds or a warming center at MLK, we’d be struggling.”
Denton has warming centers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St., the North Lake Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive and all fire stations except Stations 1 and 3. The Salvation Army of North Texas also opened up a 24-hour warming center at 2801 N. Elm St. and continues to operate its emergency shelter at 1508 E. McKinney St.
“In the past week of our warming centers being operational, we’ve seen families from all walks of life seeking help to stay warm and safe in urban and suburban communities,” said Jay Dunn, Managing Director of The Salvation Army of North Texas, in a news release. “Because of the ongoing pandemic, it’s likely we’ll hit a record-high request for assistance due to this weather event. And with the continued and generous support of the public, we’ll serve for as long as there is need.”
The Salvation Army's Denton shelter is limited to 20 people and they've been at capacity every day since Monday, a spokesperson said Thursday. Kurt Watkins with the Richards Group said the organization's Denton shelter has experienced rolling outages throughout the week, but that the power is currently on.
"We are still accepting people who need warming services," Watkins said. "After a COVID assessment is performed, we provide hot soup and coffee. We also assess need for warm clothes. People are allowed to stay until they feel warm and are expected to comply with social distancing. About 10 people per day have come for warming services."
Due to COVID-19, the Monsignor King Outreach Center is still limited in how many guests they can keep overnight, but Santos said the 24-hour warming center the city opened at MLK helped them maintain its capacity of about 50. Some of their guests are also still at a local hotel, a provision that came up last year to ensure social distancing at the emergency shelter by keeping guests sheltered elsewhere.
The electricity has stayed on at the shelter over the last few days, and city officials at 12:30 a.m. Thursday announced power had been restored to all customers experiencing rotating outages. The few hindrances The Junction has faced include the newly instated boil water notice that was issued Wednesday and the rolling power outages at Our Daily Bread at 300 W. Oak St.
“At Our Daily, we have our sous chef cooking here and taking [food] over to the emergency shelter,” Santos said. “But with the rolling [outages], it’s a hindrance because she’s either making meals by [regular light] or flashlight.”
She said they’re thankful to have a gas stove that they can cook with even during the outages. But now that Denton residents have to boil water before consumption, things are a little trickier and they could use more water.
“We do have Crock-Pots, roasters, a steam table and bottled water,” Santos said. “We’re using all that to get water to a boiling point and using bottled water [for guests to] brush their teeth and wash their hands. … With the new water restriction, we could use some water donations either by the gallon or individual bottles.”
She said donations of warmer apparel have been coming in since the inclement weather started last week and volunteers have moved over from the Our Daily Bread site to the emergency shelter.
Outreach right now is more important than ever to try to get as many people inside a warm building rather than braving the cold outside.
“We’ve just relied mostly on word of mouth and the city of Denton,” to get people sheltered, Santos said. “A lot of guests with cellphones use our Wi-Fi and are able to communicate with friends they know aren’t at the shelter, locate them, make sure they’re safe and can come to our shelter or the MLK [Center].”