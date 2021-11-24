Most Americans believe Thanksgiving celebrates a 1621 harvest feast in Plymouth, Massachusetts, shared by 50 Pilgrims and 90 Wampanoag natives. Before the Civil War, the first Thanksgiving celebration was thought to be the 1610 Thanksgiving feast in Jamestown, Virginia, by colonists celebrating surviving a harsh winter.
But some historians believe the first Thanksgiving celebrations actually took place in Texas.
According to a Texas Almanac article by Mike Kingston, Juan de Onate worked for the Spanish crown. In 1597, Onate sent Vicente de Saldivar to blaze a trail from present-day Chihuahua, Mexico, to what is now El Paso, Texas.
In March of 1598, Onate started a 50-day march across the Chihuahuan Desert with 500 soldiers and colonists and 7,000 head of livestock. The group ran out of food and water after enduring seven days of deluging rain followed by 43 days of scorching heat. When they reached the Rio Grande, two colonists and two horses drowned attempting to quench their thirst.
After recovering for 10 days, Onate’s expedition celebrated a day of Thanksgiving on April 30, 1598, with game provided by Spanish soldiers and fish from natives of the region. According to one expedition member: “We built a great bonfire and roasted meat and fish, and all sat down to a repast the like of which we had never enjoyed before.” Franciscan missionaries said a Mass, and Onate claimed what is now El Paso for the Spanish king. After the celebration, Onate’s group traveled along the Rio Grande River, eventually settling in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Onate’s expedition clearly indicated Spanish colonization of the American Southwest long before English colonists arrived on the East Coast. According to Ricardo Marti-Fluxa, Spain’s consul general in Houston, “We don’t want to fight against any tradition. But we feel it was a deprivation not to acknowledge the full history of the United States of America.”
The Texas Daughters of American Colonists claims an even earlier Texas Thanksgiving. The group placed a marker just outside Canyon, Texas, commemorating a 1541 Thanksgiving celebration by Francisco Vasquez de Coronado in Palo Duro Canyon. Fray Juan Padilla said a Mass; celebrants procured grapes and pecans that are not native to the area for their feast. Some historians doubt this claim for Thanksgiving primacy; it may have been a celebration of the Feast of Ascension.
Congress declared the day after Thanksgiving Native American Heritage Day to celebrate Native American contributions to the country in 2008. A group called Native Hope points out that while the Plymouth Thanksgiving forged a treaty between Plymouth and the Wampanoag that lasted for decades, the colonists plundered Wampanoag graves and stole their food. Native Americans gather at Plymouth each Thanksgiving to commemorate a National Day of Mourning for the genocide of native peoples. While Native Americans are warming to the idea of celebrating Thanksgiving, they celebrated autumnal harvest long before colonists arrived in America.
Where the first Thanksgiving celebration was celebrated depends upon who you ask.
But it’s important to approach the holiday thoughtfully. The United States was colonized not just by the English on the East Coast, but also in Texas by Spaniards. Native peoples showed grace to colonists, and their contribution was significant.
Thanksgiving is an important national holiday celebrating harvest, blessings and family. President Abraham Lincoln was the first president to declare Nov. 26, 1863, Thanksgiving Day. In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill declaring Thanksgiving Day as the fourth Thursday in November.
Gratitude is the most important part of Thanksgiving.