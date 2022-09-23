 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

The biggest barrier in getting Denton County back to work post-COVID? Affordable child care.

Phedra Redifer
Buy Now

Phedra Redifer, executive director of Workforce Solutions of North Central Texas, spoke at the United Way of Denton County 2022 campaign kickoff breakfast. She spoke exclusively about the agency’s work to make childcare more affordable for Denton County families who have struggled to return to work after the pandemic.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

As the Denton County economy continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea that workers aren’t excited about getting back in front of their computers, behind cash registers and on restaurant floors persists.

All industries are having trouble finding workers, trade specialists say, and the blame has landed on everything from federal stimulus funds to overly generous unemployment benefits to workers flexing newly developed negotiation models.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred