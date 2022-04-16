The average new vehicle on a lot at Dallas dealerships is running 10% above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, and several models are commanding even more.
On average, new cars in the metro area are selling for about $4,100 over their suggested prices, according to an analysis of car sales data performed by automotive research firm iSeeCars over the months of February and March. Of the 50 most populous metros in the U.S., Dallas ranks ninth highest for markups on new vehicles.
The new vehicle models with the highest markups in Dallas were the Genesis GV70, the Ford Maverick hybrid, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the Jeep Wrangler and the Porsche Macan, according to the study.
The Hyundai Genesis GV70 was marked up nearly 32% over the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, or $13,682. Buyers looking for a new Jeep in Dallas can expect to pay $8,000 to $10,000 over the MSRP.
“The Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited are among the cars that hold their value best due to their ruggedness and enthusiastic fan base, which likely contributes to car buyers paying a premium for them amid their scarcity on new car lots,” iSeeCars analyst Karl Brauer said.
The Ford Maverick hybrid, which gets 40 miles to the gallon and is compact enough to park in crowded cities, is selling for 27% over MSRP. It’s been in such high demand that dealers have had to stop taking orders.
At least one analyst advised would-be buyers that the most affordable car in DFW is probably the one that’s already parked in the driveway.
The economic forces pushing up both new and used car prices are expected to continue for the remainder of 2022. The semiconductor shortage slowing production of new vehicles is ongoing. The lower inventory is forcing more buyers into the used car market, driving prices up there as well. Short supply and high demand have meant that consumers have less leverage when buying vehicles from dealers.
Now, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears its third month, economic sanctions in response to the attack have meant metals found in that part of the world that are needed for car manufacturing are increasing in price, too.