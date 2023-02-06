Texas Capitol

Texas State Capitol

 Dallas Morning News file photo

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/02/06/texas-senators-school-finances/.

AUSTIN — During the Senate Finance Committee’s first public education hearing Monday, senators seemed open to reconsidering the core metric used to determine how much money the state gives schools per student, a switch that many school districts say would result in millions in additional funding.

Several senators questioned Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath on whether it would be wise for the state to change the basis of the state’s public education formula from average daily attendance to enrollment, as many Texas superintendents have requested.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags