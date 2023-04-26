From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/04/25/texas-legislature-china-land-sales-kolkhorst/.

AUSTIN — The Texas Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that limits the sale of Texas farmland to citizens and entities associated with China and several other countries.

Senate Bill 147, sent to the Texas House on a 19-12 vote, restricts purchases of agricultural land, timberland and oil and gas rights by entities associated with any country that “poses a risk to the national security of the United States” — as designated by three consecutive annual threat assessment analyses by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

