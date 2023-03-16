AUSTIN — House lawmakers are mounting another push to give health insurance to new moms for a full year after childbirth, as the end of a COVID-19 pandemic federal order threatens to leave thousands without continuous coverage.
A bill by Dallas Rep. Toni Rose would give low-income Texans 12 months of Medicaid after pregnancy, up from the six months approved last session.
Advocates say the full year of coverage is critical to prevent maternal deaths and help Texans treat health issues identified during pregnancy. Medicaid covers roughly half the births in the state.
“Women need comprehensive health care after the delivery of a baby,” Rose, a Democrat, said at a hearing Thursday.
While House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, named the bill a priority, it faces uncertain odds in the Texas Senate, which is led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Last session, the GOP-led chamber rejected a full year of postpartum coverage in favor of six months.
Looming over this year’s debate is a policy that has stopped states from moving people off Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic. That policy is set to end this spring. When that happens, thousands of people are expected to lose coverage, and the state’s postpartum plan will kick in.
Texas’ Medicaid program has historically covered low-income residents through their pregnancies and for 60 days afterward. Medical groups say that’s not enough time to schedule appointments or receive follow-up care. The Legislature opted to extend the safety net coverage to six months postpartum last session, but federal regulators raised concerns about the plan’s restrictions and have not yet signed off.
On Thursday, two mothers testified about how Medicaid helped them manage their health through difficult pregnancies, including a miscarriage. Connie Bunch said Medicaid allowed her to treat high blood pressure and diabetes that had gone unchecked in between pregnancies when she lost health insurance.
“I have been allowed to know some things that I would not have known,” Bunch told lawmakers on the House Select Committee for Health Care Reform. “You’re squeamish about the ER when you don’t have insurance because it costs an arm and a leg.”
A prominent legislative task force has long recommended increasing access to health care for a full year postpartum to prevent maternal deaths. The panel, called the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee, found a significant number of women died in the months after childbirth from preventable causes, like drug overdoses, suicides and infections. Black women died at a disproportionately higher rate than other new mothers.
At least 37 other states have or are planning to implement a full year of postpartum Medicaid coverage, including Louisiana, Florida and Oklahoma, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. A fiscal note attached to the bill estimates the extension will cost Texas $117 million in the first full year, then roughly $80 million a year after that. Medicaid is funded with a mix of state and federal dollars.
The bill faced no opposition in Thursday’s hearing. In addition to medical group and health care advocates, a contingent of conservative groups, including the Texas Public Policy Foundation, voiced support for Rose’s proposal.
John Seago, with Texas Right to Life, told lawmakers on Thursday that he supports the bill but asked for a change that would prevent Texans who go out of state for an abortion from getting the extra health coverage.
It’s not clear whether the committee will adopt the amendment. Last summer, lawmakers said the feds pushed back on the state’s six-month proposal because it applied only to Texans who delivered a baby or had an involuntary miscarriage and left out anyone who terminated a pregnancy, even in a medical emergency.
