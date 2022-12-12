State Rep. Lynn Stucky announced he’s drafting a bill to prevent suspected child predators from being quickly released from jail. It's called "Athena’s Law," after the 7-year-old Wise County girl who went missing two weeks ago and was found dead, allegedly at the hands of a delivery driver.
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Dec. 2 after Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, had allegedly abducted and killed her a few days prior, according to authorities. Horner, a contract driver for FedEx from Fort Worth, was delivering a package to Athena's home.
He was charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping and booked into the Wise County Jail, where he remains in lieu of $1.5 million bail.
Athena's death devastated her family and shocked people across Texas. Stucky, R-Sanger, said many of his constituents were outraged Horner was given bail.
Stucky’s bill seeks to make it mandatory for suspects charged with a crime causing serious bodily injury or the death of a minor to be held for 30 days before being given another bail hearing.
“As we approach this next session, I wanted to be sure we are not allowing other paths to remain open for violent criminals to be let back into the community,” Stucky said. “The tragedy surrounding Athena’s death highlighted a specific example where the justice system could do more to protect communities and keep violent criminals under supervision.”
Stucky said the bill will not conflict with the Code of Criminal Procedure’s mandatory 48-hour time limit on a bail hearing. But state law allows defendants who can’t afford bail to request a lower bail amount. With Athena’s Law, Stucky said at the very least, there would be a “mandatory pause” to prevent quick release.
Since announcing Athena’s Law, Stucky said he's spoken with law enforcement personnel, lawmakers and stakeholders who work with cases involving child victims, and they have responded positively. Stucky looks forward to discussing the bill with his colleagues in Austin in the upcoming legislative session.
He said he’s still looking to do more to support children and their families. In this next session, Stucky said his focus is on strengthening families through supporting programs, like Healthy Texas Mothers and Babies, and other legislative efforts.
“We should be bolstering programs that are helping new families as they navigate parenthood in the early stages and creating good habits that last beyond early childhood,” Stucky said. “Other areas that support stronger families are addressing day care costs and spurring the development of housing for young families and individuals who are working in vital industries, such as education, law enforcement and health care.”
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.