Texas State Capitol

The Texas State Capitol is pictured at dusk in June in Austin. A Frisco Republican filed a bill to dissolve the city of Austin.

 Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News file photo

A North Texas Republican is launching a fight to dissolve the city of Austin.

State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, filed House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 last week that would create a new “District of Austin” to replace Texas’ capital.

