A North Texas Republican is launching a fight to dissolve the city of Austin.
State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, filed House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 last week that would create a new “District of Austin” to replace Texas’ capital.
Under his bill, the District of Austin would report directly to the lieutenant governor and speaker of the House of Representatives. All city money, contracts, leases and property, including records, would be transferred to the district.
“Elected officials in Austin have failed their city,” Patterson wrote on Twitter. “Record high taxes and crime are pushing folks out of the city, and their San Francisco wannabe policies force the state to come over the top on legislation each session.”
Matt Rinaldi, chair of the Texas Republican Party, offered his support on Twitter, calling the bill a “good idea.”
The long-shot bill is extremely unlikely to pass in the next legislative session, which begins Jan. 10.
This isn’t the first time a Republican has pushed to dissolve the city of Austin. In 2019, State Rep. Briscoe Cain called for the Legislature to take over the state’s capital.
Many criticized Patterson’s proposal on Twitter, including Dallas City Council member Adam R. Bazaldua.
“This brazen attack on #LocalControl is not only an attempt to take away the will of the voters in Austin, but is a prime example of the waste of time and resources that occurs every session,” Bazaldua wrote. “Instead of focusing on legislation to improve the lives of Texans, we get games.”
Others questioned Patterson’s belief in small government and urged the legislator to focus on his Denton County constituents.
First elected in 2018, Patterson emerged this year as one of the most vocal proponents of banning books with LGBTQ content at Texas schools.
In addition to the Austin bill, the Frisco Republican filed a bill last week that would classify any venue hosting a drag performance as a sexually oriented business, subjecting it to the state’s strict laws regulating strip clubs.
