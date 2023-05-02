The Texas House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill Tuesday that would eliminate temporary paper license plates, overcoming an early legislative hurdle in an effort to curtail widespread issues with fraudulent tags.
Temporary paper tags are issued to vehicle buyers during the title and registration process. Fake paper tags have long been a headache for Texas law enforcement officials, who say the plates, which are made with false names, VIN numbers and addresses, can be difficult for police to trace and are sometimes used on vehicles associated with crimes.
House Bill 718, authored by Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, would get rid of paper tags within the next few years.
The proposal passed on a 145-0 vote and now heads to the Senate.
“These fake tags are on our cars, on our roads, all over the entire state,” Goldman said on the House floor Monday.
He added: “This is not a minor problem, this is a major problem in our state.”
Grand Prairie police Officer Brandon Tsai was killed in November when he tried to stop a car with a fake paper license plate used on more than 200 vehicles, police have said. Tsai pursued the vehicle in a 5- to 6-mile chase before he collided with the rear of another squad car, rolled and crashed into a pole.
“The safety of our state is depending on fixing this issue, and I believe that we owe it to the families of those who have lost their lives,” Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney told lawmakers at a March committee hearing.
Scesney — who has been outspoken about his frustration with paper tags — said the fraudulent licenses are easy to make and used by drug traffickers, gangs and auto-theft rings, as well as people trying to skirt registration, inspection and insurance fees.
“Anyone with a computer and a printer can create a fraudulent paper tag,” Scesney said. The top cop gave members of the House Transportation Committee their own tags, which he said took only minutes to make.
Tawny Solbrig’s teenage son, Terrin, was killed in a crash with a truck using a fake paper plate. Displaying a fake paper tag is currently a misdemeanor in Texas.
“This is not a victimless crime, people’s lives are in danger,” she said at the March hearing.
A sergeant with a Travis County constable precinct testified at the same meeting that the scourge of fictitious tags can only be solved by eliminating the practice completely. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles previously revamped the temporary tags in a good-faith effort to prevent counterfeits.
“At the end of the day, this is still a piece of paper,” Sgt. Jose Escribano said.
The bill — which now heads to the Senate — would “benefit Texans and law enforcement and will eradicate the paper tags and the criminality that is behind it,” Escribano said.
Identical legislation has been introduced in the Senate by Democratic Sen. Royce West of Dallas but has not been voted on by the Legislature’s higher chamber. The legislative session ends May 29.
