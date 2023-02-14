Amid concerns about youth safety and national security, state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, filed legislation Tuesday that seeks to crack down on social media platforms like TikTok for allegedly targeting harmful content at minors and collecting mass data.
Patterson represents the north-central and eastern parts of Denton County in the Texas House.
This legislative package comes at a time when TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is under fire statewide for privacy concerns. Gov. Greg Abbott recently expressed concern that the app could lead to sensitive information being shared with the Chinese government.
In response, several public universities, including the University of North Texas, have blocked access to the app on their Wi-Fi networks.
In a news release, Patterson applauded Abbott for his leadership against companies like TikTok and the “crisis” concerning children and national security.
His House Bill 2206 seeks to restrict social media platforms developed or provided by certain foreign entities, such as TikTok, from operating in Texas. The release alleged TikTok allows China to collect massive amounts of data from the devices the app is stored on, including all images on the device, keystrokes and other information.
Apps developed by China, Iran, North Korea or Russia, or any company headquartered in these countries, would not be permitted to operate in Texas under this bill.
Additionally, House Bill 896, would prohibit social media companies from allowing minors to create accounts on their platforms. The companies would be required to verify the age of their users.
Legal precedent establishes that minors are not able to agree to the terms and conditions of social media user agreements. The press release states that these agreements often allow companies to harvest personal data from minors without expressed consent.
House Bill 2155 seeks to ban social media algorithms that target minors. Patterson says these algorithms, which observe and learn user desires to continue providing desired content, are the most dangerous aspect of social media.
The release states that algorithms can perpetuate ideas of self-harm, body dysmorphia and suicide to young users. It references a report from The Wall Street Journal, which registered an account on TikTok as a 13-year-old. The account was shown 569 videos glorifying drug use and videos about selling drugs online and more than 100 videos from accounts recommending paid pornography websites.
“It’s time to draw a line in the sand and put protecting youth mental health on par with protecting their physical well-being,” Patterson said in the release. “Social media is the most destructive product teens have legal access to in this country, from causing anxiety and depression or by creative access to dangerous sex and human traffickers.”
Patterson also filed a resolution urging Congress to raise the minimum age for social media apps.
The U.S. surgeon general recommended that the minimum age should be raised, a statement that organizations like the American Psychological Association and Mental Health America have echoed.
In a letter to a U.S. Senate committee, more than 100 organizations stated that social media platforms that are designed to increase exposure to harmful content have exacerbated “the growing mental health crisis among America’s youth.”
“Congress must act,” Patterson’s release states. “But even if they do not, Texas will.”
A few other bills across Texas are also looking to address the harmful effects of social media, such as cyberbullying and sex trafficking.
One, House Bill 1594, out of House District 119 in San Antonio, would hold social media companies criminally responsible if they become aware of but fail to follow specific procedures in reporting and prohibiting sex trafficking.
