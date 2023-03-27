AUSTIN — A Texas Senate committee on Monday approved two bills that would restrict, and at times criminalize, drag performances along partisan lines.

The Texas Committee on State Affairs on Monday passed Senate Bill 12 and Senate Bill 1601 by a vote of 6-2. The bills will now head to the full Senate for more debate. If passed, they would need to pass the House and be signed by the governor to become laws.

