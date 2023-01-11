Tan Parker speaks to guests during the Denton County Legislative Delegation Luncheon at the HUB Club Level at Apogee Stadium in 2019, when he was a state representative. Parker now represents Senate District 12.
State Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, announced his first bill Wednesday, which would allow the attorney general to bring suit against district attorneys who disregard Texas law to achieve personal or political goals.
A press release announcing Senate Bill 378 doesn't reference specific examples, but some district attorneys around the state have said they would not prosecute abortion cases or low-level offenses.
Among them was Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. The Texas Tribune reported Creuzot is no longer prosecuting first-time marijuana offenders or theft of personal items under $750 that were stolen out of necessity. Parker’s Senate District 12 includes portions of Dallas County, as well as southern and western Denton County, Wise County and portions of Tarrant and Collin counties.
Parker could not be immediately reached for comment to confirm whether this bill is in direct response to these instances.
However, Parker’s release states he emphasized that this bill will ensure district attorneys are not placing the public at risk by “pursing their own agenda or political goals,” but enforcing Texas law.
“We know that certain policies adopted by some district attorneys in our state have hindered the enforcement of criminal offenses, thereby placing the public at risk,” Parker said in the release.
“This is unacceptable, and action must be taken to ensure that district attorneys are held accountable for their actions and carry out their duties by enforcing the laws we have on our books.”
