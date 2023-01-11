191016_drc_news_politicians_2.JPG
Tan Parker speaks to guests during the Denton County Legislative Delegation Luncheon at the HUB Club Level at Apogee Stadium in 2019, when he was a state representative. Parker now represents Senate District 12.

 DRC file photo

State Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, announced his first bill Wednesday, which would allow the attorney general to bring suit against district attorneys who disregard Texas law to achieve personal or political goals.

A press release announcing Senate Bill 378 doesn't reference specific examples, but some district attorneys around the state have said they would not prosecute abortion cases or low-level offenses.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

