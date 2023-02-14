Social media
Courtesy art/Texas Department of Insurance

Amid concerns about youth safety and national security, state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, filed legislation Tuesday that seeks to crack down on social media platforms like TikTok for allegedly targeting harmful content at minors and collecting mass data.

Patterson represents the north-central and eastern parts of Denton County in the Texas House.

Jared Patterson

Jared Patterson

Rep. Jared Patterson legislative package

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags