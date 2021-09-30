Denton County might find itself with five state House districts instead of the four it currently holds.
The redistricting map proposed by lawmakers, and released publicly Thursday, would significantly shift the existing four districts, pushing much of Rep. Lynn Stucky’s District 64 into Wise County, in order to make room for District 57.
District 57 is currently located in East Texas and includes Leon, Madison, Houston, Trinity, Angelina and San Augustine counties. Trent Ashby was first elected the district’s representative in the Capitol in 2012.
Representatives from Ashby’s district and Capitol offices did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
If it moves to Denton County as proposed in Thursday’s map, District 57 would include a lateral section of the county including Ponder, Dish and southern Denton before swinging northeast to include the Lake Cities (Hickory Creek, Lake Dallas, Corinth and Shady Shores), Oak Point, Lakewood Village, parts of Cross Roads and most of Little Elm.
The map will need to be approved by the Legislature, likely with some tweaks, before it can head to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, described the proposal as a “textbook racial gerrymander on behalf of Texas House Republicans” in a press release Thursday afternoon.
This redistricting cycle is the first instance in decades when lawmakers can redraw district lines without obtaining federal approval in advance to keep them from disenfranchising the voting right of people of color, according to The Texas Tribune.
Rep. Lynn Stucky’s District 64 currently currently runs northwest from Hickory Creek to include the Lake Cities, Denton, Krum and the northwestern corner of unincorporated Denton County.
The proposed redistricting map released Thursday would instead place the entirety of Wise County in his district.
The Lake Cities would be lost from his district, as would the southwest section of Denton that includes the Robson Ranch retirement community and one of the sections of Denton County expects to grow the most over the next several years as the Hunter Ranch and Cole Ranch developments get underway.
He would retain the northwest corner of Denton County, including Krum, and a section of Sanger mostly west of Interstate 35.
If the proposed map were to pass, the remainder of Sanger would continue to be represented by Jared , R-Frisco, who currently represents the town in its entirety.
Much of his territory along the eastern shores of Lewisville Lake will be ceded to District 57 in the proposed map, including Oak Point, Lakewood Village and much of Little Elm.
Patterson’s district will retain nearly all Denton County sections of Frisco and The Colony, as well as most of the county’s northeast corner north of U.S. Highway 380.
Aside from District 57’s inclusion in the map draft, the changes to Districts 63 and 65 are the most striking changes from the current model.
Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, currently represents District 63, which currently includes most of Denton County southwest of Denton and the Lake Cities.
Both the district and its representative will likely change soon, however, because Parker previously announced his intention to run for the Texas Senate, and District 63 will flatten and widen to include a curved section of southern Denton County encompassing much of Flower Mound, Lewisville and Carrollton.
District 65, represented by Beckley, has included most of Lewisville and Carrollton, as of Thursday, but the proposed redistricting map would flatten and widen it to lay atop District 63 and beneath most of District 57.
That would pit Beckley and Patterson against each other for reelection if the Republican politician didn’t have plans to leave the seat, according to The Texas Tribune.