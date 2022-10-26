mesquitevoting

A voter exits a polling place on Election Day at Lakeside Activity Center in Mesquite on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

 Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

Voters in Texas face among the most obstacles in the U.S. to cast a ballot, a new academic study says.

Texas ranks 46th in the country for voting access, falling one spot since 2020. Voting access refers to how easy it is to register and to vote.

Tags

Recommended for you