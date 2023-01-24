Texas State Capitol
Buy Now

Lawmakers in the Texas State Capitol have a budget surplus to work with this session.

 Tom Fox/DMN

AUSTIN — House Democrats on Tuesday filed a bill that would provide Texas teachers with a $15,000, across-the-board pay raise.

House Bill 1548, the measure introduced by Austin Democratic Rep. James Talarico, would give school districts enough money to grant $1,500-a-month salary bumps for teachers, librarians, counselors and school nurses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you